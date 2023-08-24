Ikea’s flagship Oxford Street store hit by year-long delay

The three-storey site was once occupied by Topshop - David Parry/PA

Ikea has pushed back the opening of its flagship store on Oxford Street until next year, in what is the latest blow for Britain’s busiest high street.

The Swedish furniture giant said the three-storey site once occupied by Topshop will now open in autumn 2024, as development takes longer than expected.

Ikea had initially been planning to open the city centre store, which is located next to Oxford Circus station, by November this year.

The London site is owned by the investment arm of Ingka – the largest franchisee of Ikea.

Peter van der Poel, the managing director at Ingka Investments, said: “When refurbishing this over 100-year-old historic landmark, it’s important for us as an investor to treat the building with care and to preserve its characteristics and atmosphere.

“At the same time, we want to upgrade it to today’s standards with the best possible sustainability credentials.

“To ensure all of this, the extensive refurbishment will take more time than initially anticipated.”

It comes as Marks & Spencer faces a challenge down the street, where its Marble Arch store development faces opposition from Michael Gove.

The Housing Secretary said the proposals risked damaging the heritage of the area and “fail to support the transition to a low carbon future”.

M&S is considering abandoning its Marble Arch site after Michael Gove opposed plans for its development - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

M&S is now considering abandoning the site altogether and has warned the decision has had a “chilling” effect on others considering new developments.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ikea’s UK and Ireland chief executive Peter Jelkeby, said the retailer was “committed to a significant investment at Oxford Circus”, where it expects to sell 6,000 products.

However, he said the retail community in the area “should be supported in every way possible to remain the iconic destination it has always been”.

Ikea is among a raft of companies that came out in favour of the M&S redevelopment during the planning process.

Mr Jelkeby said: “The high street, and particularly a street of such international economic importance as Oxford Street, needs investment and regeneration to continue attracting customers and visitors, as well as providing confidence in the UK’s high streets and inspiration to other retailers.”

Story continues

The delay of the Ikea store opening will come as a blow to the shopping street, which has been overrun with US candy stores in recent years. It has also recently been battling an uptick in crime.

Earlier this month, police were forced to arrest nine people and issue 34 dispersal orders after a social media-fuelled campaign suggesting people try to rob retailers on Oxford Street.

In a letter to The Telegraph two weeks ago, Sacha Berendji, the operations director at M&S, said Oxford Street was facing a rise in crime amid “empty shops, littered streets and fewer visitors”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.