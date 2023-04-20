As IKEA plans to open more US stores, here are some tips on how to save on your next visit

IKEA is growing its presence in the U.S.

The ready-to-assemble furniture company on Thursday announced plans to add eight new stores in the U.S., in addition to nine plan and order points (smaller stores dedicated to kitchen, bedroom, and living room planning) and 900 pick-up locations for online purchases.

The company has yet to nail down the locations for the new stores but is looking to launch in cities where the company already has a presence as well as new markets, according to Javier Quiñones, IKEA U.S.’s CEO and chief sustainability officer.

The $2.2 billion investment over the next three years should make IKEA’s products accessible to more Americans through both digital and physical storefronts.

"Hopefully this is only the beginning," Quiñones told USA TODAY. "We expect to see many more IKEAs in many new formats closer to people."

IKEA is known for its warehouse-like shopping experience (the stores are 320,000 square feet on average).

Whether you're in the market for a bookcase or a bed frame, there are ways to stretch your dollar when you shop at IKEA. Here are a few tips on how to make the most of your next IKEA trip.

How many IKEA stores are in the US?

IKEA currently has 50 stores across the country. You can find your nearest location here.

Over the last year, the Swedish home furnishings retailer has opened 15 pick-up locations and two plan and order points.

Shop early

You can shop at IKEA by visiting a store or online through its website or app. If you place your order online, IKEA offers delivery service within the 48 contiguous U.S. states.

But if you plan to visit the store, shopping early usually offers the best opportunity to avoid the crowds and long check-out lines.

Go in with a plan

You're probably familiar with IKEA's cavernous and maze-like blue stores. It's easy to get distracted from your shopping goal in a store so big, so make sure to have a plan, said Kristin McGrath, editor at the deal website RetailMeNot.

"IKEA is not set up to just be a zip in and buy a few candles kind of place," McGrath said. "It is a place you're going to be spending several hours."

Join the IKEA Family loyalty program

IKEA has a free loyalty program with benefits such as 5% off eligible in-store purchases.

IKEA Family members immediately get 5% off their purchase at checkout when they scan their card or present their IKEA Family number at the store.

"(It's a) very easy way to save," McGrath said. "If you're spending a lot of money, 5% can be a lot and the program has got other benefits too."

IKEA Family members also have access to exclusive offers, 90-day price protection and free coffee or tea every time they visit.

Shop IKEA's As-Is section

IKEA's As-Is section features a variety of items at a reduced price, from discontinued pieces to customer returns to showroom displays.

"I've found things you know upwards of 50% off in this section," McGrath said. It's almost like a little garage sale within IKEA."

McGrath recommended shoppers start their IKEA visit at the As-Is section.

"You might find something like a central furniture piece that you can build the rest of your room around because you found that really good deal on that really discounted furniture item," McGrath said.

IKEA this year launched As-is online, a service that allows customers to browse and reserve gently used products online for in-store pick up.

Look for deals on the site

If you're shopping online, check the deals tab on the website's homepage to save some bucks on your order.

IKEA is currently offering up to $100 off on select outdoor furniture until May 2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IKEA opening new stores in the US