IKEA recalls more than 25,000 mirrors for possible falling, shattering risk

IKEA is recalling more than 25,000 mirrors sold in the U.S. and Canada because theY could fall and break, potentially harming consumers.

The IKEA LETTAN mirrors – about 14,600 sold in the U.S. and 10,500 sold in Canada – have plastic fittings that attach the mirror to the wall and can break, causing the mirror to fall, "posing a laceration hazard to consumers," the company said on its website.

About 22,400 of the mirrors were previously recalled in March 2023, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

IKEA has received more than 65 reports globally about the mirrors, including 56 in the previous recall, the agency said, and no injuries have been reported.

The recalled mirrors have been sold in U.S. stores and online between December 2019 through June 2023 for about $29.99 to $55.99, the retailer said. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order replacement wall fittings free of charge.

Which IKEA mirrors were recalled for potential laceration risk?

The recalls involve all sizes of LETTAN flat mirrors, which are frameless, about 38 inches high and were sold in widths of 23, 31, 39 and 47 inches.

The recall announcment said that the mirrors have a date stamp before and including 2105 (YYWW) and a date stamp before and including 2325 (YYWW); the first two digits represent the year, and the last two digits represent the week of manufacture. The date stamp is located on the back of the mirror, as the supplier number 21944. The following LETTAN mirrors (listed by size and article number) were recalled:

LETTAN mirror – 23⅝ inches by 37¾ inches; article number: 804.353.05

LETTAN mirror – 31½ inches by 37¾ inches; article number: 804.353.10

LETTAN mirror – 39⅜ inches by 37¾ inches; article number: 604.352.69

LETTAN mirror – 47¼ inches by 37¾ inches; article number: 304.353.03

What should I do if I have a mirror recalled by IKEA?

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors and contact IKEA to order replacement wall fittings free of charge. Instructions on how to safely disassemble the mirror are provided on the IKEA website. Customers can also return the mirror to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required to receive a full refund, according to the CPSC.

Customers can call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday to Friday, or contact the company online at www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls or www.ikea.com/us/en and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

