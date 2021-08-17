U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

IKEA will sell clean energy to Swedish homes

Jon Fingas
·1 min read

IKEA won't just sell you smart lights — it'll soon sell you the electricity to power those lights, provided you live in the right country. Electrek notes that IKEA has revealed plans to sell clean energy to Swedish homes through a Strömma subscription service. Pay the (as yet unmentioned) fee and you'll get certified solar- or wind-generated electricity with usage you can track through a mobile app.

The home furnishings giant didn't say whether it would expand the clean energy sales to other countries, although it hoped to let people "use and generate" renewable energy in "all our Ingka Group markets" by 2025. The company already sells solar panels.

The retailer is no stranger to eco-friendly efforts. It stopped selling non-LED lights and will soon drop non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. It's even planning to turn a Swedish city into a sustainable community. And there's little doubt this will help burnish IKEA's public image. It can address concerns about the chain's environmental impact by serving as a clean energy source.

It's still a significant move, though, and we wouldn't be surprised if other larger stores followed suit. It's not just a feel-good effort that could reduce emissions — sales of excess clean energy could recoup costs and boost profits.

Editor's note: This post originally appeared on Engadget.

    It's already the world's biggest furniture brand, but IKEA is branching out.It'll start selling renewable energy to households, starting with home market Sweden in September.Ingka Group owns most IKEA stores worldwide.It says households will be able to buy affordable renewable electricity from solar and wind parks.And track their usage through an app.The group's partner Svea Solar, which produces solar panels for IKEA, will buy the electricity on the Nordic power exchange and resell it without surcharge. Households will pay a fixed monthly fee plus a variable rate.IKEA, which also sells solar panels for households in 11 markets, said those buyers would be able to track their own production in the app and sell back surplus electricity.Ingka said the plan was to offer electricity from solar and wind parks five years old or less, to encourage the building of more parks.More broadly IKEA aims to be "climate positive" - reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than is entitled emitted by the entire chain by 2030.

    Kick-starting a hydrogen industry could attract billions in investment, the UK government says.

  • Prosecutors push Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform

    A group of more than 100 former and current prosecutors and law enforcement officials is calling on President Joe Biden to prioritize criminal justice reform and make good on his campaign promise to form a task force to evaluate how criminal cases are prosecuted in the U.S. The group, which included state attorneys general, police chiefs and former federal justice officials, sent a letter to the Biden administration Tuesday asking that a task force on 21st century prosecution be convened by the end of the year. It's the latest call to action from progressive groups that have been putting pressure on the Biden administration and the Justice Department to implement criminal justice overhauls from policing to prisons.

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

    The crypto industry wants to change a tax provision when the House takes up the Senate's infrastructure bill, but other issues may take precedence.

  • IKEA starts selling renewable energy to households in Sweden

    IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is branching out into selling renewable energy to households, starting with home market Sweden in September. Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores worldwide, said households would be able to buy affordable renewable electricity from solar and wind parks, and track their usage through an app. Ingka's partner Svea Solar, which produces solar panels for IKEA, will buy the electricity on the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool and resell it without surcharge.

    Two-thousand Afghans will be taken in following a request from the US, the refugee minister says.

  • Fired Merrill Lynch Advisor Sentenced to 3.5 Years Over $3 Million Fraud

    The sentencing came almost two years after Marcus Boggs was arrested at an airport prior to boarding an international flight.

    If you've been in love with photography for the past decade, then you'd understand the appeal of the Nikon F. In many ways, this is the SLR camera by which many others are measured. It's made of metal. It's so durable that they're still used today. They're rugged. And most importantly, they still work. Plus, they're very modifiable to your needs. Best of all, if you absolutely live for using a light meter, this specific Nikon F is worth looking at. What's more, it just received a full CLA before

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Major stock indexes slid and defensive investments posted gains amid fears about an uneven economic recovery in the United States and the continuing spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday morning that U.S. retail sales fell by much more than expected by economists, injecting fresh concern into how the world's largest economy will emerge from the pandemic as it grapples with supply chain disruptions and consumer concern over Delta's spread.

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped, while the dollar rose amid concern that the global economic recovery will lose momentum with further shutdowns to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.The S&P 500 snapped a five-day rally. Giants Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. slid at least 1.7%, while Home Depot Inc. tumbled after the retailer posted weaker-than-expected results. Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. faced another wave of selling as authorities in Beijing ramped up their crackdown on some of the natio

    The Delta strain is disrupting both global demand and supply chains. The sales decline triggered concerns that consumers are starting to retrench.

  • Clean Energy Signs Agreements to Provide Sustainable Renewable Natural Gas to Trucking, Transit and Refuse Sectors to Reduce Emissions

    NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., August 17, 2021--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced a slew of new deals in response to the demand for renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel produced from organic waste.

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 2,000 Benzinga visitors on clean energy investing: If you had $5,000, would you put it on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) or FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) right now? Tesla: 3

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

    Researchers investigated different technologies to remove CO2 directly from the air.

    Anaheim, CA, , Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to produce high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, today announced that it has entered into a consulting and marketing service agreement with Makana Ola Farms located in Humboldt, California adding to its portfolio of carefully

    388 g/t Au over 2.2 Metres Lynx Main 135 g/t Au over 6.3 Metres in Lynx 4 TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. Significant new analytical results presented below include 39 intercepts in 17 drill holes (11 from surface, 6 from un

    (Bloomberg) -- The mining industry is falling short on cutting greenhouse-gas emissions enough to limit global warming, even after stepping up efforts to help combat climate change.Only 11 out of 46 metal and mining companies analyzed by Bloomberg Intelligence have carbon-reduction targets that match levels needed for the United Nations’ goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report. The gro

    FUNAFUTI, Tuvalu (Project Syndicate)—Last year, Microsoft announced that it will be carbon-negative by 2030. Microsoft deserves credit for publicly discussing the climate crisis, being transparent about its own greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, and at least having some sort of plan to reduce them. Before the pandemic, in the financial year 2019, the firm’s business travel alone accounted for 392,557 metric tons of GHG emissions.