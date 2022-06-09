U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

IKEA teamed up with Swedish House Mafia on a turntable

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
IKEA

IKEA is no stranger to technology-driven collaborations, but its latest might be particularly eclectic. The home store has partnered with electronic music giants Swedish House Mafia to release a new OBEGRÄNSAD ("unlimited" in Swedish) collection themed around music and creativity. The highlight so far is a surprisingly slick-looking record player. While the turntable doesn't offer much in the way of known features beyond Bluetooth speaker support, the minimalist design could make it a conversation piece as you spin some vinyl.

This being IKEA, there's naturally some furniture. The OBEGRÄNSAD line also includes a desk aimed at music production, complete with two speaker stands and a pull-out shelf for MIDI keyboards and other controllers. You'll have more space for a computer, mixers and other essential gear. An armchair, meanwhile, can help you relax during listening sessions with adjustable straps.

IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD music desk
IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD music desk

The collection doesn't reach IKEA shops until the fall. The company hasn't mentioned pricing, although its historical focus on affordable products suggests you won't pay much. Moreover, the full collection will include over 20 pieces — there's a real chance you can have Swedish House Mafia shape much of your interior decor.

