ikeGPS Group Limited's (NZSE:IKE) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Electronic industry in New Zealand have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.9x, ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 5.2x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

What Does ikeGPS Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, ikeGPS Group has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

How Is ikeGPS Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like ikeGPS Group's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 141% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 190% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 32% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why ikeGPS Group is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does ikeGPS Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look into ikeGPS Group shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

