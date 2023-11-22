ikeGPS Group (NZSE:IKE shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 10% this week, taking three-year losses to 55%

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 55% share price collapse, in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 42% lower in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 22% in the last 90 days.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Check out our latest analysis for ikeGPS Group

Because ikeGPS Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, ikeGPS Group saw its revenue grow by 48% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

If you are thinking of buying or selling ikeGPS Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ikeGPS Group shareholders are down 42% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ikeGPS Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ikeGPS Group you should know about.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.