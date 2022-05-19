U.S. markets open in 7 hours 59 minutes

Ikon Science Appoints Dr. Mark Sams as Vice-President, Services

Ikon Science
·2 min read
Ikon Science
Ikon Science

Dr. Sams Brings 40 Years of Experience to Role

Dr. Mark Sams, Ikon Science

Dr. Mark Sams, Ikon Science
Dr. Mark Sams, Ikon Science

SURBITON, United Kingdom, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and data services, announced today the appointment of Dr. Mark Sams to the role of Vice-President, Services. Dr. Sams will provide leadership for Ikon’s data services group across the Asia Pacific, supporting the company’s growth in the region.

Dr. Sams is recognized as one of the world’s leading authorities in rock physics and seismic quantitative interpretation. His career spans 40 years of academic and industry experience in rock physics and seismic reservoir characterization, and has conducted hundreds of global projects in these fields of work.

Prior to joining Ikon Science as Vice-President, Services, Dr. Sams was most recently engaged as a Specialist in Quantitative Interpretation for Petronas Carigali in Malaysia. Additionally, he served as Ikon’s Quantitative Interpretation Manager, Asia Pacific before joining Petronas. He brings a deep understanding of the Asia Pacific market to his new role.

“We are excited for Mark to lead our Services efforts in the Asia Pacific,” explained Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. “His renowned knowledge and global expertise is a valuable part of our continued commercialization of our data services portfolio, and supports our technology products.”

About Ikon Science

For over 20 years, Ikon Science has been a global provider of geoprediction and knowledge management solutions to optimize subsurface discovery by applying deep scientific expertise and technology innovation to help customers extract more actionable knowledge from sophisticated subsurface data. By bringing digital transformation to knowledge management, Ikon helps customers make the best moves – improving accuracy, accelerating results, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.ikonscience.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e589123b-7813-415b-9964-33982c61d1a5

CONTACT: Press Contact: Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633


