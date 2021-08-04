U.S. markets closed

iLending Names Tom Holgate CEO, Announces Commitment to Save $50 million for Consumers Across the US

Ilendingdirect, Inc
·2 min read

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinancing, announced that Tom Holgate has been named Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Mr. Holgate will be responsible for driving growth initiatives and efficiently scaling operations to meet the needs of new and existing customers and lending partners.

Nancy Fitzgerald, iLending founder and previous CEO, has transitioned to the Chief Strategist role and will continue to be active in the long-term planning for the company.

“iLending has a demonstrated track record of leadership in the automotive refinance space and is well positioned to bring greater value and service to even more customers looking to save money on their auto loans,” shared Holgate. “I am honored to lead those expansion efforts. To demonstrate our commitment to serving our customers and saving them money, we are putting a stake in the ground with a pledge to deliver $50 million in annual savings for the nationwide customer base iLending will serve this year. My expectation is that number is just the beginning, and will only increase each year as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining iLending, Mr. Holgate served as COO of BFS Capital, where he implemented strategies that resulted in significant improvement in loan request response time, developed a quality control program, and grew recovery collections revenue; all of which drove significant revenue growth. Before BFS Capital, he worked for such notable companies as Southern Auto Finance Company, American Credit Acceptance, Freedom Financial Group, Wells Fargo Financial, and American General Financial Group.

iLending saves consumers an average of $144 each month on auto loan costs, and as the company rapidly expands, iLending commits to improve the annual costs for consumers by more than $50 million in 2021 by facilitating auto loans with better rates for consumers.

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $144 month in car payments. We specialize in underserved markets and help clients when others in our industry will not. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with credit unions and other financial institutions nationwide, we offer terms that consumers cannot find on their own. We exist to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. www.ilendingdirect.com

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andrew Wilson DrivePath Advisors, for iLendingDirect awilson@drivepathadvisors.com


  • Why AMD Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    What happened  Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) climbed as high as $122.48 on Wednesday, marking a new record. As of 2:35 p.m. EDT, the popular tech stock was up more than 5%. So what AMD debuted its Radeon PRO W6000X series graphics processing units (GPUs) for Apple's Mac Pro desktop computers on Tuesday.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- are posting a tidy 2.3% gain as of 2:25 p.m. EDT Wednesday. In a note out this morning, Rosenblatt raised its price target on Nvidia stock 25% to $250 -- that's incidentally about 25% above where the stock trades today. Rosenblatt cites Nvidia's earnings power on "best-in-class AI" and its opportunities in next generation networking and data processing as well as autonomous driving software, and apparently believes even the company's 94-times-earnings valuation currently is not too much to pay for Nvidia stock.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • ‘Expect very strong results out of Uber’: Analyst

    Angelo Zino, Senior Industry Analyst at CFRA Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Lyft’s earnings and expectations as Uber readies to release their results Q2 results.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated

  • Why Cardlytics Is Plunging 25% Today

    Investors are punishing this small company for quarterly results that shouldn't be all that surprising.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Plummeted 19.3% in July

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 19.3% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The augmented reality and smart glasses stock has gone on a wild ride so far in 2021. Vuzix stock started its meteoric rise this March when it announced new contracts with a major U.S. insurance company and The Cooper Companies, a medical device manufacturer.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.