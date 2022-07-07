iLending, National Leader for Refinancing Car Loans, Named #1 for Customer Service by LendingTree

Company credits easy, transparent process, knowledgeable Team Members, and strong network of lenders for accolade.

LendingTree Customer Satisfaction Badge

Q1 2022 LendingTree Customer Satisfaction Badge - Auto Finance

iLending Logo

iLending Car Loan Refinancing

Englewood, CO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending, a national leader in automotive refinancing, has been named LendingTree’s #1 Customer Service provider for the 1st Quarter of 2022 in the automotive category. Besting dozens of competitors in this category, this announcement marks the 3rd time in the previous four quarters that the company has earned its #1 status at LendingTree, and the 6th consecutive quarter of being a top 3 service provider.

Winners of this achievement are based directly on customer reviews that evaluate a company’s customer service, interest rate offerings, and overall experience. Having consistently been named a top 3 service provider by customers demonstrates the iLending staff’s commitment to doing the right thing for their customers.

“iLending has a demonstrated track record of leadership in the automotive refinance space and it is a thrill to see the team honored again for their efforts in providing our customers with a positive experience as we help them with their refinancing needs. Guided by our core values, we will continue to strive towards providing our current and future customers with easy, transparent, and accessible opportunities to save money,” shared Tom Holgate, CEO.

LendingTree, the largest, most experienced financial marketplace for loans, credit cards and insurance; is on a mission to make it easy to compare real-time competitive offers from several lenders so consumers can save time and money by finding the best deal possible. LendingTree’s mission aligns with iLending’s customer-centric approach, which is why they have been partners for over 10 years.

Renee Brown, CMO stated, “Validation from customers and our partner in the form of positive reviews and achieving the #1 Customer Service provider is fantastic! The customer journey is of utmost importance to us as we know customers are sometimes confused and anxious about the process. We’ve worked hard to be the provider that removes anxiety and brings happiness and relief to our customers in the form of money saving car loan refinances.”

Story continues

In addition to LendingTree, customers have been praising iLending’s expert services and easy refinance process across numerous platforms such TrustPilot.com, BBB.org, and their Google Business Profile. The consistency among each site’s reviews truly highlights that the company is not only knowledgeable, but trustworthy of your family’s automotive financing needs.

To learn more about the process from satisfied customers, visit their Testimonials Page.

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $145 per month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Kevin Hubbard iLending 303.708.2869 khubbard@ilendingdirect.com



