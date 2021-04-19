Is ILGM a Legit Seed Bank? ilovegrowingmarijuana.com Seeds Overview and Review

San Francisco, CA, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ilovegrowingmarijuana.com (ILGM) promises to sell high-quality seeds that come with a germination guarantee.

But, is ILGM a reliable vendor? And can they be trusted to offer top-shelf products? This ILGM review aims to answer these questions and much more.



ILGM Seed Bank Review

Amsterdam is widely known for having many cannabis coffee shops and Dutch marijuana strains, which are popular worldwide. Therefore it’s no surprise that this popular seed bank is an Amsterdam based company.

User reviews reveal that this company offers excellent customer support and fast shipping, only 4-6 days for USA orders. ILGM also offers a variety of strains, free growing tips as well as attractive discounts. This vendor has close to 4000 reviews on Trustpilot and a rating of 4.8 stars.

Founded in 2012, this company has since then been offering quality seeds from licensed breeders. ILGM is known for providing expert planting resources and a helpful community of growers. Beginners are sent a detailed growing guide to help them succeed in planting their seeds.

ILGM Seed Bank Pros

Free and fast shipping to the US and Europe

Exceptional 24/7 customer service

High-quality products

Germination guarantee

Discreet packaging

Various strains for beginners to try

Top rated on Reddit, Trustpilot, and other review platforms

Provides a community for growers to interact

VIP program gives customers access to unique strains and discounts

10% discount for those paying with Bitcoin

ILGM Seed Bank Cons

Prices of seeds are expensive compared to other vendors

They don’t ship to the UK or Canada

An extra $25 is charged for customers who want to track their shipment





Who’s ILGM for?

Anyone looking for fast shipping, a germination guarantee, and excellent customer service without minding the extra cost will find this company useful.

However, one downside is that this company may not be suitable for individuals living in the UK or Canada. Plus, anyone on a tight budget may find seeds from ILGM are out of their price range.

Still, anyone interested in growing seeds from home, even if they don’t buy from ILGM, should still browse the wealth of knowledge on ILGM’s forums and read their eBook.





ILGM’s Quality of Seeds

As mentioned above, this company offers a germination guarantee. Therefore, even if a customer’s seeds fail to germinate, they’ll get their money back. However, note that this germination guarantee only applies to specific strains. Nevertheless, it’s still an assurance that they offer high-quality seeds.

Selection of Strains

Although they offer high-quality seeds, their strain selection is quite limited. They only have 80 options to choose from. However, individuals without a specific strain in mind will easily find an acceptable strain to suit their needs. Seeds offered include feminized, auto-flowering, and fast flowering.

Individuals can also browse seeds based on the weed type, their growing needs such as indoor or outdoor, yield, and climate. Some categories on this site include medicinal marijuana, sativas, indicas, high CBD/THC, ultra-high THC content, and more.

Also, note that they offer ILGM mix packs consisting of three different strains. Their themes are based on name, flavor, growing conditions, and buds’ color. This mix pack is an excellent option for those who’re unsure of what they want to grow and have space to grow several plants.

The best sellers in the feminized seeds category are Blue Dream, White Widow, Bergman’s Gold Leaf, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, and Gorilla Glue by ILGM. There’s also the auto-flowering category, which is best for beginners as it requires low maintenance and grows throughout the year without needing a specific light cycle.

However, plants from these seeds are smaller compared to regular ones. The ILGM auto-flowering category includes Northern Lights, White Widow, Amnesia Haze, Autoflower Mixpack, Ak-47, and Blueberry. Follow this link to learn more about the best auto-flowering seeds available.

Users can also read the ILGM auto-flower guide, which offers guidance on the best ways to grow these seeds for a higher germination rate.

ILGM Customer Service

This is another area where the company excels. But note that their phone number will not connect you to their customer support department. Therefore, anyone with any queries should use ILGM’s contact us form and not the phone line. Customers can also contact them via their email @ilovegrowingmarijuana.com.

They usually respond within 24 hours during the working week. There’s also a popular forum that can help people recognize and solve any problems they may face during the growing process. Sub-forums for talking about beneficial microbes, hydroponics, soil building, and so on are also available.





ILGM User Reviews

As mentioned earlier, this company boasts 4000 reviews and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot. Their website has plenty of feedback from different marijuana growers. Plus, they allow users to leave reviews on each strain separately.

This helps potential customers find feedback and advice from people who’ve previously grown the same seeds they want to plant quickly and easily. Plus, ILGM provides images of all their strains, which includes pictures from growers who’ve purchased and successfully planted their seeds.

These pictures also help notify customers about any potential issues with their plant. The company’s reviews are positive, and they’re mostly praised for supplying high-quality seeds and fast delivery times.





ILGM Payments and Packaging

Customers are given instructions on how to pay via the different payment methods provided by this vendor. ILGM accepts checks, Bitcoin, bank transfers, and credit/debit cards. Individuals using Bitcoin are offered a 10% discount, which, although decent, is less compared to other popular vendors.

Also, note that the company ships to Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the USA. Shipping to Europe and the USA is free. However, customers in New Zealand and Australia must spend $150 or more to enjoy free shipping. There’s also a $25 charge for tracking your order.

If a customer’s order doesn’t arrive, ILGM will ship a new one for free. So, you don’t have to worry about your orders being intercepted at customs or damaged during shipment. Customers who don’t receive their package within 25 days after ordering can request a new order.

This company packs its products discreetly and doesn’t print identifying information on envelopes. Discretion is one of its core values. It’s why they’ve been able to remain a popular marijuana seeds vendor worldwide for many years. Discreet packaging ensures that the purchasing process is seamless and private.





Promotions and Discounts

ILGM offers several promotional deals to their customers, including their 10 +10 seed promotion where individuals purchasing certain strains (ten in number) are given ten extra seeds for free. This promotion is offered on their most popular strains, and customers have about ten strains to choose from.

They also offer discounted mix packs, which help individuals save money. With mix packs, you can save as much as $50-$60.

Additionally, customers receive a complete grow kit that features this company’s line of plant protectors, food, and seeds. This kit has enough supplies to help people grow 5-10 plants into a full cycle and is suitable for newbies and those looking for low-maintenance plants.

As mentioned above, ILGM offers a 10% discount for customers paying with Bitcoin . However, there’s also a VIP program that gives customers access to unique discounts that aren’t disclosed to the public.





Frequently Asked Questions about ILGM

Q: What happens if my order is confiscated or lost during shipment?

A: Although this rarely happens, customers shouldn’t worry in such cases as most companies, ILGM included, will send a new shipment for free. Clients can place a new order if they don’t receive their package within 25 days.

Q: Where does ILGM.com source its seeds from?

A: While the company has partnered with some breeders for certain strains, ILGM also breeds its own seeds, so customers can rest assured quality is guaranteed.

Q: Where does ILGM.com ship from?

A: ILGM ships from Europe and list a Netherlands-based address. However, they have a USA warehouse for expedited shipping, which takes 4-6 days for customers in the USA.

Q: Is ILGM.com a trustworthy company?

A: Yes. This seed bank has been selling quality marijuana seeds for many years, which has earned them a 4.8 stars rating on Trustpilot.

Q: Are there any alternative seed vendors worth checking out?

A: Yes. There are other popular seed banks online that offer similar features, quality, customer service, and more. Check out this article to learn more about the best seed banks that ship to the USA .

Final Verdict

ILoveGrowingMarijuana is overall a great seed bank. Apart from offering high-quality seeds that come with a germination guarantee, they also offer free and fast shipping to customers in the USA and EU, they are a big favorite in the industry as shown by many ilgm reviews .

This company has a reliable customer support team and a great forum that helps growers learn about and troubleshoot issues. While they have a rather limited strain selection, customers are assured of quality and will easily be able to select a strain that suits their needs.





