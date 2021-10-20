U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

ILIAD - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: MID-Stabilisation Notice

BNP Paribas Primary New Issues
·6 min read

20/10/21

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

ILIAD HOLDING SAS

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 13/10/21 BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / [and of] the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)] in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer:

ILIAD HOLDING SAS

Guarantor (if any):

n/a

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1.1BN

EUR 750M

Description:

EUR 1.1BN 5.125% DUE 15/10/26

EUR 750M 5.625% DUE 15/10/28

Stabilisation Manager(s):

BNP PARIBAS, CACIB (GLOBAL TRANSACTION COORDINATOR), JPM, SG

BOFA, CIC, CS, HELABA, NATIXIS, RBI, SMBC, UCI

Stabilisation transaction[s]: 5.125% DUE 15/10/26

Date & Time Price Quantity STAB TRADING VENUE 14/10/2021 07:38:00 102.40000000 100,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:41:52 102.51000000 200,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:46:18 102.60000000 500,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:57:33 102.65000000 150,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:58:56 102.50000000 4,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 08:00:12 102.50000000 9,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 08:09:03 102.50000000 4,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 08:14:40 102.25000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 10:55:35 102.37500000 1,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 11:21:55 102.40000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 12:43:30 102.25000000 500,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 15:13:10 102.37500000 5,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 16:32:40 102.87500000 5,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 16:43:14 102.75000000 4,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 08:27:36 103.00000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:09:30 103.12500000 1,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:10:35 103.25000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:17:01 103.27500000 8,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:47:43 103.00000000 2,000,000.00 OTC

Stabilisation transaction[s]: 5.625% DUE 15/10/28

Date & Time

Quantity

Price

stab trading venue

14/10/2021 07:34:45

500,000.00

102.37500000

otc

14/10/2021 07:45:44

100,000.00

102.60000000

otc

14/10/2021 07:47:16

100,000.00

102.60000000

otc

14/10/2021 07:57:29

400,000.00

102.80000000

otc

14/10/2021 07:59:18

9,000,000.00

102.50000000

otc

14/10/2021 08:00:08

500,000.00

102.80000000

otc

14/10/2021 08:12:33

4,000,000.00

102.50000000

otc

14/10/2021 08:14:42

1,000,000.00

102.37500000

otc

14/10/2021 09:27:50

2,000,000.00

102.44000000

otc

14/10/2021 11:52:40

1,750,000.00

102.50000000

otc

14/10/2021 12:40:31

500,000.00

102.50000000

otc

14/10/2021 15:08:01

1,800,000.00

103.35000000

otc

14/10/2021 15:50:05

2,000,000.00

103.35000000

otc

15/10/2021 08:06:01

5,000,000.00

103.76500000

otc

15/10/2021 08:41:22

650,000.00

103.75000000

otc

15/10/2021 08:41:37

1,000,000.00

103.75000000

otc

15/10/2021 08:43:38

1,000,000.00

103.75000000

otc

15/10/2021 12:29:24

1,461,000.00

103.87500000

otc

15/10/2021 13:09:32

1,000,000.00

103.60000000

otc

15/10/2021 13:16:15

500,000.00

103.75000000

otc

15/10/2021 13:17:02

5,000,000.00

103.77500000

otc

15/10/2021 13:48:27

2,000,000.00

103.50000000

otc

18/10/2021 09:03:45

1,500,000.00

103.40000000

otc

18/10/2021 09:39:48

350,000.00

103.37500000

otc

18/10/2021 09:43:30

500,000.00

103.25000000

otc

18/10/2021 10:39:49

2,000,000.00

103.12500000

otc

18/10/2021 10:50:21

360,000.00

103.00000000

otc

18/10/2021 12:00:18

3,000,000.00

102.75000000

otc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within Article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, the UK or any EEA Member State before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”) (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in the UK or that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in the UK or that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the UK or that Member State.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


