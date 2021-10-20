ILIAD - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: MID-Stabilisation Notice

20/10/21

ILIAD HOLDING SAS

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 13/10/21 BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of [Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / [and of] the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority)] in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer:

ILIAD HOLDING SAS

Guarantor (if any):

n/a

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1.1BN

EUR 750M



Description:

EUR 1.1BN 5.125% DUE 15/10/26

EUR 750M 5.625% DUE 15/10/28

Stabilisation Manager(s):

BNP PARIBAS, CACIB (GLOBAL TRANSACTION COORDINATOR), JPM, SG BOFA, CIC, CS, HELABA, NATIXIS, RBI, SMBC, UCI

Stabilisation transaction[s]: 5.125% DUE 15/10/26

Date & Time Price Quantity STAB TRADING VENUE 14/10/2021 07:38:00 102.40000000 100,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:41:52 102.51000000 200,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:46:18 102.60000000 500,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:57:33 102.65000000 150,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 07:58:56 102.50000000 4,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 08:00:12 102.50000000 9,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 08:09:03 102.50000000 4,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 08:14:40 102.25000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 10:55:35 102.37500000 1,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 11:21:55 102.40000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 12:43:30 102.25000000 500,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 15:13:10 102.37500000 5,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 16:32:40 102.87500000 5,000,000.00 OTC 14/10/2021 16:43:14 102.75000000 4,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 08:27:36 103.00000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:09:30 103.12500000 1,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:10:35 103.25000000 1,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:17:01 103.27500000 8,000,000.00 OTC 15/10/2021 13:47:43 103.00000000 2,000,000.00 OTC

Stabilisation transaction[s]: 5.625% DUE 15/10/28

Date & Time Quantity Price stab trading venue 14/10/2021 07:34:45 500,000.00 102.37500000 otc 14/10/2021 07:45:44 100,000.00 102.60000000 otc 14/10/2021 07:47:16 100,000.00 102.60000000 otc 14/10/2021 07:57:29 400,000.00 102.80000000 otc 14/10/2021 07:59:18 9,000,000.00 102.50000000 otc 14/10/2021 08:00:08 500,000.00 102.80000000 otc 14/10/2021 08:12:33 4,000,000.00 102.50000000 otc 14/10/2021 08:14:42 1,000,000.00 102.37500000 otc 14/10/2021 09:27:50 2,000,000.00 102.44000000 otc 14/10/2021 11:52:40 1,750,000.00 102.50000000 otc 14/10/2021 12:40:31 500,000.00 102.50000000 otc 14/10/2021 15:08:01 1,800,000.00 103.35000000 otc 14/10/2021 15:50:05 2,000,000.00 103.35000000 otc 15/10/2021 08:06:01 5,000,000.00 103.76500000 otc 15/10/2021 08:41:22 650,000.00 103.75000000 otc 15/10/2021 08:41:37 1,000,000.00 103.75000000 otc 15/10/2021 08:43:38 1,000,000.00 103.75000000 otc 15/10/2021 12:29:24 1,461,000.00 103.87500000 otc 15/10/2021 13:09:32 1,000,000.00 103.60000000 otc 15/10/2021 13:16:15 500,000.00 103.75000000 otc 15/10/2021 13:17:02 5,000,000.00 103.77500000 otc 15/10/2021 13:48:27 2,000,000.00 103.50000000 otc 18/10/2021 09:03:45 1,500,000.00 103.40000000 otc 18/10/2021 09:39:48 350,000.00 103.37500000 otc 18/10/2021 09:43:30 500,000.00 103.25000000 otc 18/10/2021 10:39:49 2,000,000.00 103.12500000 otc 18/10/2021 10:50:21 360,000.00 103.00000000 otc 18/10/2021 12:00:18 3,000,000.00 102.75000000 otc

