Iliad Soars on $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Guaranteed by Niel

French phone carrier Iliad SA will pursue a 1.4 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) share buyback financed by its founder Xavier Niel, a move that could significantly boost the billionaire’s controlling stake in the company. The shares rose 20%, the most in 15 years.

Iliad plans to repurchase about 11.7 million shares -- about 20% of its share capital -- at a price of 120 euros apiece, representing a 26% premium to Iliad’s closing price on Monday. The offering will be funded by a share issuance guaranteed in full by Niel, who doesn’t plan to tender any of his stock in the buyback.

Depending on investor uptake, Niel’s stake in the company could rise from just over 52% to as much as 72%, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Reynaud said on a call with journalists. The buyback is in response to investor interest and shows shows Niel’s confidence in Iliad’s strategy, Reynaud said.

The transactions give Niel a way to cement his influence at a moment of weakness for the carrier. Iliad, which took the French market by storm with its low-cost offerings, has been losing subscribers in France in the past year-and-a-half as competition intensifies, just as it tries to shake up the Italian market.

Even with the premium, the buyback price is nowhere near Iliad’s historic highs. The company’s shares hit 238.70 euros in June 2014 and traded as high as 129 euros almost a year ago.

Iliad announced the offering as it reported third-quarter results that demonstrated better-than-expected improvements in its French and Italian units.

The low-cost carrier gained 32,000 net new broadband subscribers in France, helped by its fiber offering. Iliad’s total subscribers of 19.72 million at the end of the period in France was above analysts’ estimates for about 19.68 million, according to a company-compiled consensus. In Italy, it had 4.54 million mobile subscribers, compared with an estimate of 4.36 million.

Revenue of 1.34 billion euros was ahead of the average analyst estimate for 1.33 billion euros.

