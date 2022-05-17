ILIKOS DRUG DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS (ILIKOS DDS) LAUNCHES STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO CULTIVATE LOCAL TALENT AND PROGRESS THE CYPRIOT CLINICAL RESEARCH LANDSCAPE

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIKOS DDS an innovative consulting company based in Cyprus is formally launching a strategic talent development program aimed at:

Cultivating and guiding local talent towards exciting careers in support of ILIKOS' Life Science and Contract Research Organization (CRO) Clients. Supporting the effort to establish and promote clinical research platforms in Cyprus.

"Investing in local talent and leading the effort of establishing a strong clinical research network within Cyprus has been a fundamental objective since our inception in 2019. We are proactively investing in local talent, offering precious industry knowledge and various educational programs covering the whole spectrum of clinical development. This strategic initiative will allow us to meet industry demand by offering our Clients a wide range of turnkey resources for business development, account and project management roles." – said Mr. Elias Sayias BSc. CCRA, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS DDS.

Cyprus has the second-highest tertiary educational attainment rate in Europe and is an excellent pool for highly educated young professionals in numerous disciplines within science. English is the second official language and 80% of residents are fluent. Leveraging these favorable metrics, ILIKOS will complement this strong demographic by enabling access to a wide range of training programs associated to clinical research.

"We are extremely excited by this unique initiative. As part of our corporate development pathway, we've established clear objectives associated to investing in local talent. Our industry specific training and educational material has been developed with our community in mind, the strong potential of our demographic and the success of our Clients. As a young professional who gained precious knowledge abroad both in research and teaching at 3rd level education, I can attest first-hand about how important it is to support and promote our local talent," said Dr. Styliana Mirallai, Corporate Development Manager.

This innovative initiative will benefit ILIKOS DDS Clients in North America and Europe by enabling access to strong candidates able to fulfill dedicated roles seamlessly, effectively and at digestible cost.

Mr. Sayias added that, "This milestone means a tremendous amount. Our risk mitigated business & corporate development offering has grown extensively in the last year and the current industry landscape indicates strong interest for creative yet effective resourcing approaches. We are working hard to fulfill that need."

About ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions

ILIKOS DDS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to Life Science companies helping them progress the development of their candidates. ILIKOS DDS also works closely with a wide range of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to establish and execute highly effective business & corporate development strategies. Learn more at www.goilikos.com

