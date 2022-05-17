U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,038.75
    +34.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,373.00
    +214.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,385.25
    +140.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.00
    +17.60 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.07
    -0.13 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +11.10 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.89
    -1.98 (-6.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2403
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3800
    +0.3270 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,422.96
    +793.04 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    682.82
    +440.14 (+181.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.15
    +24.35 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

ILIKOS DRUG DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS (ILIKOS DDS) LAUNCHES STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO CULTIVATE LOCAL TALENT AND PROGRESS THE CYPRIOT CLINICAL RESEARCH LANDSCAPE

·3 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIKOS DDS an innovative consulting company based in Cyprus is formally launching a strategic talent development program aimed at:

  1. Cultivating and guiding local talent towards exciting careers in support of ILIKOS' Life Science and Contract Research Organization (CRO) Clients.

  2. Supporting the effort to establish and promote clinical research platforms in Cyprus.

ILIKOS DDS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to Life Science companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs).

"Investing in local talent and leading the effort of establishing a strong clinical research network within Cyprus has been a fundamental objective since our inception in 2019. We are proactively investing in local talent, offering precious industry knowledge and various educational programs covering the whole spectrum of clinical development. This strategic initiative will allow us to meet industry demand by offering our Clients a wide range of turnkey resources for business development, account and project management roles." – said Mr. Elias Sayias BSc. CCRA, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS DDS.

Cyprus has the second-highest tertiary educational attainment rate in Europe and is an excellent pool for highly educated young professionals in numerous disciplines within science. English is the second official language and 80% of residents are fluent. Leveraging these favorable metrics, ILIKOS will complement this strong demographic by enabling access to a wide range of training programs associated to clinical research.

"We are extremely excited by this unique initiative. As part of our corporate development pathway, we've established clear objectives associated to investing in local talent. Our industry specific training and educational material has been developed with our community in mind, the strong potential of our demographic and the success of our Clients. As a young professional who gained precious knowledge abroad both in research and teaching at 3rd level education, I can attest first-hand about how important it is to support and promote our local talent," said Dr. Styliana Mirallai, Corporate Development Manager.

This innovative initiative will benefit ILIKOS DDS Clients in North America and Europe by enabling access to strong candidates able to fulfill dedicated roles seamlessly, effectively and at digestible cost.

Mr. Sayias added that, "This milestone means a tremendous amount. Our risk mitigated business & corporate development offering has grown extensively in the last year and the current industry landscape indicates strong interest for creative yet effective resourcing approaches. We are working hard to fulfill that need."

For more information, visit goilikos.com

About ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions

ILIKOS DDS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to Life Science companies helping them progress the development of their candidates. ILIKOS DDS also works closely with a wide range of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to establish and execute highly effective business & corporate development strategies. Learn more at www.goilikos.com

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Styliana Mirallai
Corporate Development Manager
e-mail: smirallai@goilikos.com
ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ilikos-drug-development-solutions-ilikos-dds-launches-strategic-development-program-to-cultivate-local-talent-and-progress-the-cypriot-clinical-research-landscape-301546347.html

SOURCE ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • Shipping Stocks: Danaos Earnings Beat, ZIM, Golden Ocean Earnings Due

    Danaos (DAC), a lessor of container ships, reported first-quarter earnings after the close on Monday that beat expectations. But Danaos stock was down after hours following the report. The company reports as shipping stocks come off highs, as anxieties deepen over the state of the economy. Concerns have grown about waning demand for ocean freight following a surge in profits...

  • Russia jumps to fourth position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Apprenticeship system 'not fit for purpose' and should be overhauled, say retailers

    The apprenticeship levy is a form of taxation designed to help firms offer more apprenticeships.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing— here’s what you should expect to spend

    Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Wheat importers in Asia scramble for supplies after Indian export ban

    Wheat importers in Asia were scrambling to find new sources of supply on Monday after India banned exports of the grain at the weekend in a bid to keep a lid on soaring domestic prices, trade sources told Reuters. Importers, especially those in Asia, were banking on wheat from India, the world's second-biggest producer, after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's exports are severely hampered because the war has forced it to close its ports, while Russia's exports have been hit by Western sanctions.

  • Steve Weber Reflects on 30 Years in Business As Minuteman Press Franchise Owner in Norwich, CT

    Located at 595 W. Main Street, Minuteman Press in Norwich, Connecticut first opened in August 1992. Owner Steve Weber shares the following insights and advice as he reflects on celebrating 30 years...

  • Imperial Brands sees profits drop after Russia hit

    The business wrote off £225 million after exiting Russia.

  • 'Epicenter of modern music:' Amazon to hire 500 people in Atlanta as it launches new product

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is hiring 500 people in Atlanta, making it the latest technology giant to confirm a major Atlanta expansion. Amazon is also bolstering its local Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Music divisions. Charlotte Barge, head of engineering for Amp, called Atlanta “the epicenter of the modern music scene and home to many of the world’s greatest musicians” in a statement.