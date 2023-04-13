U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 April 2023

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 April 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 April 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

13 April 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

600

Average price/share, EUR

3.9781

Total cost, EUR

2,386.86


The company holds a total of 87,451 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 13 April 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment