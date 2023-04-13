Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 April 2023
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 April 2023 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 April 2023
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
Date
13 April 2023
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share trading code
ILKKA2
Amount, shares
600
Average price/share, EUR
3.9781
Total cost, EUR
2,386.86
The company holds a total of 87,451 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 13 April 2023.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment