Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 2 December 2022

·1 min read
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 2 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

2 December 2022

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

567

Average price/share, EUR

3.715

Total cost, EUR

2,106.41


The company holds a total of 567 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 2 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment


