U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.98
    -20.62 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.84
    -342.20 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,546.52
    -38.03 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.03
    -7.92 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.29
    -2.58 (-3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.20
    -8.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.35 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    +0.0051 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4770
    -0.0520 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2360
    -0.8320 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,020.76
    -114.47 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.03
    +278.36 (+114.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 1 February 2023

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 February 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 1 February 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

1 February 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

740

Average price/share, EUR

3.98

Total cost, EUR

2,945.20


The company holds a total of 44,087 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 1 February 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall as investors await Fed interest rate decision

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports that all major stock indices are in the red.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • With 41% institutional ownership, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Top 25 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 25 smartest companies to buy according to hedge funds. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Surviving in the modern day corporate world is not for the faint of heart. Business is a ruthless […]

  • Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss

    Chubb's (CB) fourth-quarter 2022 results reflect higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums in the company's North America businesses.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today

    Shares of cardboard box maker WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), you see, tumbled 14% through 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss and withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year. Instead of the $0.60-per-share adjusted profit and $5.1 billion in sales that Wall Street expected, this morning, WestRock admitted that its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings were only $0.55 per share and its sales $4.9 billion. As I mentioned, even the $0.55 that WestRock did earn last quarter were of the adjusted (i.e., non-GAAP, pro forma) variety.

  • Peloton stock pops on Q2 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Peloton, which showed narrower-than-expected losses.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    Top dividend stocks are capable of delivering above-average returns returns in any type of market. Which dividend stocks are no-brainer buys for retail investors right now? AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) are three elite income stocks that have recession-proof businesses, strong growth prospects, and ample free cash flows.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • Why Silicon Labs Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), an Internet of Things components maker, were skyrocketing Wednesday morning after the company easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter. Silicon Labs reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $1.31 per share in the fourth quarter, which was an increase of 70% from the year-ago quarter and far ahead of analysts' average estimate of $0.98 per share. Sales were up 23% year over year to $257.3 million, which beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $250.3 million.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Gas Fund ETF, EQT, Cheniere Energy and Vital Energy

    Gas Fund ETF, EQT, Cheniere Energy and Vital Energy have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Peloton could see ‘a respectable comeback,’ analyst says

    Evercore ISI Director of Internet Equity Research Shweta Khajuria joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton earnings, subscriber growth, hardware sales, and the outlook for Peloton.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hit Monthly Redemption Limit in January

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate trust hit a monthly redemption limit in January, as the firm’s crown jewel continues to wrestle with a line of investors seeking to get money out.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • CGI Group (GIB) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    CGI (GIB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.52% and 3.42%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?