Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 19 January 2023

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19 January 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 19 January 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

19 January 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

16

Average price/share, EUR

3.88

Total cost, EUR

62.08


The company holds a total of 37,224 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 19 January 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


