Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 20 March 2023

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 20 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

20 March 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,030

Average price/share, EUR

3.6646

Total cost, EUR

3,774.54


The company holds a total of 79,117 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 20 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


