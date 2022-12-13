U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.96
    +16.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,990.64
    -14.40 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,209.24
    +65.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.56
    +16.94 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.29
    +3.12 (+4.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.10
    +31.80 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.56 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0084 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4870
    -0.1240 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2368
    +0.0102 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2720
    -2.3430 (-1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,733.03
    +724.97 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.03
    +12.97 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 December 2022

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 13 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 13 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

13 December 2022

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,350

Average price/share, EUR

3.629

Total cost, EUR

4,899.15


The company holds a total of 7,736 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 13 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories