Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 3 March 2023

·1 min read
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 3 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

3 March 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,038

Average price/share, EUR

3.7999

Total cost, EUR

3.944,30


The company holds a total of 67,677 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 3 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


