U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,989.79
    -2.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,780.08
    -18.32 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,575.66
    -0.35 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,858.47
    -21.00 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.83
    +0.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    +14.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0582
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9580
    -0.0180 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1925
    +0.0085 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2780
    -0.9940 (-0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,472.04
    -616.47 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.44
    -5.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 March 2023

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

9 March 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,200

Average price/share, EUR

3.8423

Total cost, EUR

4,610.76


The company holds a total of 72,169 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 9 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories