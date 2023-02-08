U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.39
    -34.61 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,024.65
    -132.04 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,958.23
    -155.56 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.30
    -25.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    +0.55 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.30
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.23 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0742
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,963.45
    +2.87 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.18
    -7.72 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.17
    +20.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 8 February 2023

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 February 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 8 February 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

8 February 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,250

Average price/share, EUR

3.9987

Total cost, EUR

4,998.38


The company holds a total of 49,686 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 8 February 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Google Stock Tumbles 8% After Its Bard AI Ad Shows Inaccurate Answer

    Google stock tumbled early Wednesday after an ad for the company's new Bard service showed the AI chatbot offering an inaccurate answer.

  • Better AI Stock: C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) represent two different plays on the secular growth of the enterprise AI software market. C3 develops AI algorithms that can be integrated into an organization's existing software to automate tasks, improve employee safety, cut costs, and detect fraud. Palantir's platform accumulates large amounts of information from disparate sources to help organizations make better data-driven decisions.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q4 performance was affected by decline in revenues across all segments.

  • Lumen stock plunges toward levels not seen in 34 years amid a ‘reset’

    The telecommunications company pressed the reset button and disappointed Wall Street with its outlook in a Tuesday afternoon report

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Emerson Electric (EMR) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Emerson Electric (EMR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.36% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Capri Holdings Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury fashion company Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) dropped like a rock on Wednesday after the company delivered quarterly results and financial guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Capri Holdings stock was down by a whopping 25%, pushing it below where it was trading exactly 10 years ago. Wall Street's reaction to Capri Holdings' results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter looks a little extreme when considering its top-line figure.

  • 2 Stocks With Multi-Bagger Potential to Buy in 2023

    Stocks may be up and down right now, but the current market environment won't last forever. Here are two top growth stocks with the potential to generate multi-bagger portfolio returns in the years ahead that investors may want to consider scooping up right now. Upstart has facilitated more than $30 billion in loans since its inception, and now offers a range of products, including personal loans and auto loans.

  • CVS stock rises on earnings beat, Oak Street Health deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for CVS.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist

    Up by a whopping 82% year to date, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is rapidly bouncing back after its poor showing in 2022. Let's explore some reasons why Tesla's shares could be a no-brainer buy. Despite its significant 2023 rally, Tesla's stock is still down 52% from its all-time high of roughly $410 reached in November 2021.

  • Tech stocks diverging from rates following Fed signals

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • Apple Revenue Declines for the First Time Since 2019. Time to Sell?

    The largest company in the world by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), reported a troubling metric during its latest earnings report: declining revenue. What makes this so significant is that it hasn't reported a quarter where this happened since 2019, making investors ask the obvious question: Is it time to sell Apple stock? Since the start of 2023, Apple's stock has been on a tear, up nearly 19%.

  • Dominion Energy (D) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dominion Energy (D) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 17.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • Coherent (COHR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.15% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Petrobras (PBR) closed at $11.05, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day.