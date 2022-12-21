U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 21 December 2022

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 21 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 21 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

21 December 2022

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,109

Average price/share, EUR

3.6394

Total cost, EUR

4,036.09


The company holds a total of 15,423 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 21 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment


