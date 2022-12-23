U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,840.18
    +17.79 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,194.32
    +166.83 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,484.43
    +8.32 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.36
    +1.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    +2.50 (+3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    +13.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.38 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7380
    +0.0690 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8080
    +0.4560 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,851.66
    +209.99 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.60
    -0.34 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 23 December 2022

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 23 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

23 December 2022

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,500

Average price/share, EUR

3.6367

Total cost, EUR

5,455.05


The company holds a total of 17,908 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 23 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories