Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 December 2022
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 December 2022 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 December 2022
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
Date
9 December 2022
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share trading code
ILKKA2
Amount, shares
1,350
Average price/share, EUR
3.6428
Total cost, EUR
4,917.78
The company holds a total of 5,667 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 9 December 2022.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment