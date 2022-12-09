U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 December 2022

Ilkka Oyj
·1 min read
Ilkka Oyj
Ilkka Oyj

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 December 2022 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 9 December 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

9 December 2022

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,350

Average price/share, EUR

3.6428

Total cost, EUR

4,917.78


The company holds a total of 5,667 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 9 December 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com


Attachment


