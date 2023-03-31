U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,068.08
    +17.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,009.68
    +150.65 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,061.89
    +48.42 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.38
    -3.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +0.54 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.30
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.17 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5260
    -0.0250 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0220
    +0.3330 (+0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,496.00
    -101.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    620.08
    +5.88 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.80
    +16.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Illegal Amazon Miners Are Expanding Into Copper as Prices Surge

Mariana Durao and James Attwood
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Brazil are cracking down on illegal copper mining in the Amazon as high prices of the wiring metal attract black-market operators who normally focus on gold.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Earlier this month, 50 agents dismantled illicit mines in Canaa dos Carajas — near Vale SA’s biggest copper mine, Sossego — after two similar actions last year. There are signs the metal has been shipped to China, task-force leader Ezequias Martins said via his press office. The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association, he said.

Read More: Mining Industry Wants Europe to Help Fight Amazon Gold Havoc

Informal miners, known in Brazil as garimpeiros, have diversified into copper in recent years as techniques improve and prices surge on growing battery-metal demand in the shift away from fossil fuels. At the same time, major mining companies are looking to add copper assets. Vale wants to raise money to grow its base metals business.

While illegal production accounts for a tiny portion of total copper supply, it can have an out-sized impact on the environment and indigenous communities. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government has vowed to crack down on Brazil’s illegal gold rush, with non-government organization MapBiomas estimating that irregular operations now occupy a larger area than industrial mines in the country.

The clandestine copper mines demobilized this month are the so-called gallery type, in which explosives are used to blast out ore containing copper and gold. Some galleries can extract 30 tons a day. Copper trades at about $9,000 a ton in London versus less than $5,000 three years ago.

The environmental and community damage caused by such practices are a threat to the formal industry by tarnishing the reputation of mining in general.

The illegal mining push has started to encroach into land held by Vale, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer and a major supplier of nickel and copper. With illicit miners now hunting for copper, Vale has reinforced monitoring and provides intelligence to regulator ANM on clandestine operations on its land, the company said in response to Bloomberg questions.

“In addition to constituting a crime, the practice imposes drastic impacts on the environment, public coffers, security and the attraction of investments and the implementation of new enterprises,” Vale said.

--With assistance from Joe Deaux.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend.

    The energy sector led the decline among commodities in the first quarter. Bucking the trend: copper, gold, steel and iron-ore.

  • Huawei Posts First Profit Fall in Decade After US Spurs R&D

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. posted its first annual profit decline in more than a decade, after years of US sanctions all but obliterated its smartphone arm and compelled the Chinese telecom gear maker to ratchet up research spending.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears

  • BMW bets on design and recycling, not mining, to lower battery costs

    BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW is betting on efficient design and recycling to bring down battery costs and is steering clear of investing in mines, its finance chief said on Friday, setting it apart from some competitors digging deep into the supply chain. BMW has its own battery cell research centre in Germany, but has left large-scale development to partners, placing multibillion-euro orders with CATL and EVE Energy to produce battery cells in China and Europe. Bringing down battery costs, most of which come from raw materials, is the key challenge for carmakers attempting to generate profits from electric vehicles (EVs) equivalent to those reaped from combustion engine cars, a target BMW hopes to reach with its "Neue Klasse" EV-only line launching mid-decade.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands

    Philip Morris International, Altria Group and Turning Point Brands have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Exclusive-Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates -sources

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top lithium producers agreed this week to set a floor price of 250,000 yuan ($36,380) per tonne of lithium carbonate, six people familiar with the matter said, in an effort to slow a plunge in the price of the battery raw material. The price was agreed on Tuesday by around 10 companies including Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium that met on the sidelines of a conference in Nanchang in southern China, said one person who attended the meeting and five others briefed on the discussions. Ganfeng said in a response to Reuters that no discussions on a floor price had taken place.

  • People Are Drowning In Work; How To Come Up For Air

    The workload amount for individuals and teams can reach overwhelming levels if there are not efficient systems in place to stem the tide and increase productivity.

  • ‘Please Mine More Nickel’: Elon Musk Urges Mining Companies to Boost Production — Here’s One Name to Take Advantage

    Back in 2020, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a plea for miners to invest in increased production of nickel, a key component – and an expensive one – in the batteries that power EVs. He even promised companies a “giant contract for a long period of time,” should they mine the metal in an environmentally friendly way. Maybe there were no takers to Musk’s offer, because earlier this year, a Reuters report signaled that Tesla might be readying to open a factory in Indonesia, in return for nickel mining ri

  • Cyprus, Greece, Israel: East Med energy source for Europe

    The eastern Mediterranean can provide a key energy corridor to Europe through a planned electricity cable connecting the power grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel and a potential natural gas pipeline, the three countries' top diplomats said Friday. The three foreign ministers met in the Cypriot capital as part of a series of high-level trilateral meetings aimed at deepening a partnership founded on the discovery of substantial offshore natural gas deposits. “Unlocking the full potential of our region will be a game changer,” Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos told a news conference.

  • Column: Afraid of AI? The startups selling it want you to be

    ChatGPT and other new AI services benefit from a science fiction-infused marketing frenzy unlike anything in recent memory. There's more to fear here than killer robots.

  • Bullish Walmart analyst: The big retailer 'is poised to regain share'

    Shares of Walmart (WMT) got an early boost on Thursday, up more than 1.5% in pre-market trading, after one veteran analyst upgraded the stock and upped his price target, saying Walmart's foot traffic is trending higher.

  • Ford Takes Stake in Indonesia Nickel Project to Ensure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will take a direct stake in a battery-nickel plant under construction in Indonesia, deepening its role in the supply chain as carmakers try to secure materials for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After DelaysA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in Japan$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUS Air Force Pl

  • Dow Jones Rises After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Micron Stock Tumbles After China Says It Will Review Chip Sales in Key Market

    China accounted for more than 10% of Micron's revenue in 2022. The move by regulators confirms a fear raised by the company earlier this year.

  • Here’s What Retirement Looks Like in America in Six Charts

    Americans spend decades saving for retirement, never quite sure how much is enough or what sort of life that money will ultimately buy. To benchmark your retirement plans—including your savings and spending and how you spend your time—one place to start is by looking at how your numbers stack up against Americans overall. The biggest source of retirement income for many Americans is the nest egg built up during their careers.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • Financial world legend sounds alarm over 'biggest bank that's going down'

    Rich Day Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaki dissects why he foresees the Bank of Japan collapsing and the potential implications it could have on the global economy.

  • A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February

    The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed's yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.3% from January and 4.6% from a year earlier.

  • ‘Big Short’ Investor Congratulates Market Dip Buyers. ‘I Was Wrong to Say Sell.’

    “Big Short” investor Michael Burry admitted Thursday that his bearish warning about the stock market earlier this year has so far been proven wrong by traders lining up to buy the dip. Burry is best known for his bet against the housing market ahead of the 2007 subprime mortgage collapse, which was featured in the book and movie “The Big Short.”

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.