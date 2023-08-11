'Illegal And Simply Un-American': The DeSantis-Controlled Disney World District Just Abolished All Of Its Diversity, Equity Initiatives — Here's What You Need To Know

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has abolished all of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

CFTOD, formerly the Reedy Creek Improvement District, governs the land of Walt Disney World Resort. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees control CFTOD.

The district said that the decision came "after the Reedy Creek Improvement District implemented hiring and contracting programs that discriminated against Americans based on gender and race, costing taxpayers millions of dollars."

After an internal investigation, the district is dissolving its DEI committee and removing all DEI-related job responsibilities. District employees will no longer be permitted to use staff time to pursue DEI initiatives.

"The so-called diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives were advanced during the tenure of the previous board and they were illegal and simply un-American," CFTOD District Administrator Glenton Gilzean said in a press release.

"Our district will no longer participate in any attempt to divide us by race or advance the notion that we are not created equal. As the former head of the Central Florida Urban League, a civil rights organization, I can say definitively that our community thrives only when we work together despite our differences."

The press release also stated that the Reedy Creek Improvement District had a routine of awarding contracts based on gender and racial goals. Specifically, businesses were chosen on the grounds of their owners' race and gender. To meet the gender and racial quotas, the district had to pay millions of dollars more in order to find businesses that could comply, according to the press release.

Disney Vs. DeSantis

The Walt Disney Co. filed a lawsuit against DeSantis in April, accusing him of retaliating against it for speaking out against a classroom bill limiting discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity.

"A targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Gov. DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech — now threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region and violates its constitutional rights," Disney said in a court document.

The lawsuit was filed after state officials voided a development deal and replaced a Disney-approved board for the governing district with appointees chosen by DeSantis.

DeSantis's office responded by saying that the dispute centers around Disney's special tax and governance privileges rather than any alleged political vendetta.

"We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state," DeSantis's communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement.

"The lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."

Disney Stock Making A Comeback?

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) just reported earnings.

In the third quarter of the company's fiscal 2023, which ended July 1, revenue grew 4% year over year to $22.3 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.03 per share, down from the $1.09 per share it earned in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products segment rose 13% year over year to $8.3 billion for the quarter. The segment's operating income also improved, by 11% to $2.4 billion.

Investors liked what they saw. On the trading day following the earnings report, Disney shares surged 4.9%.

Year to date, Disney is up about 3.1%. To put that in perspective, the S&P 500 climbed 16.9% during the same period.

