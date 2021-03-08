Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Welcomes Two New Doctors to OrthoHealth Program

DES PLAINES, Ill., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, welcomes two new physicians to the OrthoHealth (Medical Wellness) Program. Dr. InbarKirson , certified weight management physician and Dr. Lynn Gettleman Chehab , pediatrician, will enhance the program by bringing a medically supervised approach to weight management along with supporting overall health and medical wellness.

IBJI's OrthoHealth program is a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to address adult and pediatric weight management, along with health and wellness parameters that include; Optimizing Nutrition, Reducing Stress, Pain-free Movement, Improved Sleep Habits, and Enhanced Overall Performance.

With the addition of these physicians, patients will have a support system that meets you where you are in your health journey. IBJI's weight management teams' goal is to develop a plan for individualized healthy lifestyle changes in the adult and pediatric populations. They will also help to reduce the risk of comorbidities and design a unique program for each patient to reach their goals and one that will track their progress and optimize their long term health.

Dr. Gettleman Chehab is excited to begin helping patients at IBJI. "I am really excited to be able to harness all of the resources at IBJI to really help people improve their overall health," she said.

Dr. Kirson looks forward to working with the OrthoHealth team, "I am thrilled to be a part of the OrthoHealth team! This team is dedicated to helping patients make reasonable and sustainable lifestyle changes in a supportive environment with a unique and effective approach," she said.

Patients in the program have access to many IBJI resources including physicians, surgeons, physical therapists , registered dietitians , certified health coaches as well as fitness classes, personal trainers and performance training through the IBJI Health Performance Institute . Through collaborative partnerships, patients may also be connected with behavior therapists, psychologists and sleep specialists as needed.

Dr. Gettleman Chehab and Dr. Kirson offer virtual visits to patients across Illinois.

How to Enroll

Call IBJI's OrthoHealth intake coordinator Jake Tamillo at 847-324-3020 or email him at jtamillo@ibji.com . Jake can also be contacted for general nutrition and health coaching questions and scheduling appointments.



About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJIis dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

