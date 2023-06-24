Illinois has extended its cocktails to-go law. Here's what to know

Illinois restaurants will be able to serve "cocktails to-go" until Aug. 1, 2028.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill to extend the law, which began due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on June 9. It allows single-serve and mixed alcoholic drinks to be picked up or delivered for off-site consumption.

Lisa Gardner, executive director of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, emphasized the importance of continuing to follow the regulations designed to keep the public safe.

“We are happy that the Illinois hospitality industry can continue to receive the economic benefits of cocktails to-go, however, we want to ensure retailers and consumers are able to easily comply with the requirements of the law,” Gardner said.

The law requires that employees delivering or selling alcohol to customers must be 21 or older, and customers must provide proof of their age.

The alcohol itself must be in a sealed container and placed in a space inaccessible to the passenger area while being transported, such as the trunk. For delivery, third-party groups are not permitted.

