U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,271.78
    -121.88 (-2.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,811.40
    -981.36 (-2.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,839.29
    -335.36 (-2.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.66
    -50.80 (-2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -2.04 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -15.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.43 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0037 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,753.32
    -669.54 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.07
    -20.50 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Illinois Gastroenterology Group, PLLC Provides Notice of a Security Incident

·6 min read

GURNEE, Ill., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Gastroenterology Group, PLLC ("IGG") is providing notice of a recent incident that may affect the security of certain individuals' information.

On October 22, 2021, IGG discovered unusual activity within its computer network. IGG immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the event. On November 18, 2021, the investigation determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain IGG systems and that information contained in those systems may have been viewed or taken by the unauthorized actor.

IGG reviewed the information contained within the systems to identify if any individuals' personal information or protected health information was potentially impacted. On March 22, 2022, IGG determined personal information of individuals including the following types of information that IGG maintains in its systems and that were, or may have been, impacted by this incident include: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license, Passport, financial account information, payment card information, employer-assigned identification number, medical information, and biometric data. To date, IGG has not received any reports of fraudulent misuse of any information potentially impacted.

IGG takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. IGG moved quickly to investigate and respond to this incident, assess the security of its systems, and notify potentially affected individuals. In response to this incident, IGG augmented its policies and procedures addressing network security. IGG accelerated the implementation of an enhanced managed Security Operations Center including the deployment of an endpoint detection and response platform in response to this event with policies enabled specially for ransomware. IGG immediately reset passwords and employees with privileged access to sensitive systems were enrolled into our multifactor authentication platform. IGG is also notifying potentially affected individuals so that they may take further steps to protect their information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

IGG established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking information regarding this incident. Individuals seeking additional information may call the toll-free assistance line at 1-833-559-1331. This toll-free number is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays. Individuals may also write to IGG at Illinois Gastroenterology Group, PLLC, Attention: Chief Operating Officer, P.O. Box 7630, Gurnee, IL 60031.

Potentially affected individuals may also consider the information and resources outlined below. IGG encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements, credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to report any suspicious activity promptly to their bank, financial institution, insurance company, health care provider, law enforcement, or their state Attorney General.

Under U.S. law, a consumer is entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also directly contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below to request a free copy of their credit report.

Consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a one-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If an individual is the victim of identity theft, they are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should they wish to place a fraud alert, they may contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in an individual's name without their consent. However, individuals should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in their credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application they make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, an individual cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on their credit report. To request a credit freeze, individuals will need to provide the following information:

  1. Full name (including middle initial, as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

  2. Social Security number;

  3. Date of birth;

  4. Addresses for the prior two to five years;

  5. Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

  6. A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

  7. A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if they are a victim of identity theft.

Should individuals wish to place a credit freeze, they may contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-
report-services/

https://www.experian.com/help/

https://www.transunion.com/credit-help

1-888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

1-833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069
Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box
9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box
2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788
Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O.
Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O.
Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Additional Information

Individuals may further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect their personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or their state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with it. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and their state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illinois-gastroenterology-group-pllc-provides-notice-of-a-security-incident-301531255.html

SOURCE Illinois Gastroenterology Group, PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Report shows domestic violence-related calls to police nearly doubled in 2020

    Calls to IMPD about domestic violence nearly doubled from 2019 to 2020. Experts say the pandemic exacerbated stressors in relationships.

  • Real estate trust plans purchase of iconic Inn on Fifth in downtown Naples

    The Inn on Fifth could soon have a new owner.

  • Hillicon Valley — Ukraine postal service hit with cyberattack

    Ukraine said on Friday that its postal service was hit by a cyberattack following the sale of a controversial stamp depicting a Ukrainian solider giving the middle finger to a Russian warship. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are requesting that Twitter keeps all records related to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company. This is Hillicon…

  • From the Left: Economic fallout caused by the GOP

    Guest columnist Kathy Weaver recalls the steps taken by Trump and DeSantis during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in this opinion piece.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Crumbled on Friday

    The company's better-than-expected results couldn't counter management's cautious forecast.

  • Verizon beats on earnings but loses phone subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • Market sell-off indicates investors think the Fed is ‘behind the curve’: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest statements from the Fed regarding interest rate hikes, volatility, shifting consumer demands throughout the pandemic, and the outlook on markets and tech stocks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this week and had fallen 12.4% in five days as of 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There weren't many updates from Nio this week, but the few that there were could have driven shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer higher, if not for concerning news from China. Nio shares took a deep dive last week after the company said it had suspended operations in China to adhere to the COVID-19 lockdown rules.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • PayPal Still Has a Long Way to Fall

    The company is far away from a recovery

  • Analysis-Musk tears up buyout playbook with $46.5 billion Twitter financing

    It is the biggest acquisition financing ever put forward for one person. Elon Musk is doing it his way. More than two-thirds of the $46.5 billion financing package that Musk unveiled on Thursday in support of his bid for Twitter Inc would come from his assets, with the remainder coming from bank loans secured against the social media platform's assets.

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Why Alibaba Was Rising Today on a Terrible Day for the Markets

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were up as much as 5.5% today, before settling into a 0.8% gain as of 1:56 p.m. ET. Yesterday, China's Securities Regulatory Commission held a meeting with members of large banks, insurance companies, and the country's social security fund, and encouraged these large in-country investors to buy stocks. China's government hasn't done itself any favors, of course.

  • Why Nucor Stock Gave Back Its Gains Today

    Investors in steel giant Nucor (NYSE: NUE) had a great day on Thursday, with the stock exploding as much as 11% higher before succumbing to selling pressure on a red day for the markets, and ending with just a 3.7% gain. Indeed, with its 6.5% loss as of 11:50 a.m. ET this morning, Nucor stock has been dragged down below where it traded before reporting its earnings beat yesterday. Nucor beat earnings yesterday.

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed This Week and Could Head Even Lower

    The dire warning Rivian's CEO gave could have long-term implications on the company's prospects.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge to mark another losing week as investors brace for more aggressive Fed tightening

    U.S. stocks plummeted Friday afternoon to close out another week in the red as investors weighed a bevy of corporate earnings and braced for more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve in coming months.

  • This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

    If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.