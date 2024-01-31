Illinois man wins $3 million scratch-off game, runs into 7-Eleven to hug store owner

An Illinois man who realized he had won $3 million after scratching off a lottery ticket in a 7-Eleven parking lot promptly went back into the store to do something very important: hug the owner.

The Illinois Lottery says that the winner, who would like to remain anonymous, recently bought a 200X Payout Instant Ticket at the 7-Eleven in Mount Prospect, just northwest of Chicago.

A regular customer at the convenience store, the man did what he usually does after buying a ticket, heading out to his truck and scratching it off. He told the Lottery that he just had to go back in the store and hug the owner.

"The owner, his wife, and his son are very nice people," he told the Lottery. "The owner said to his wife recently, 'That guy is going to win someday! He always comes in, sits in his truck, and scratches his tickets – and he's always so happy. He's definitely going to win.'"

The man's wife was the second person to find out that they're now millionaires.

"When I got home, I left the winning ticket on the kitchen table for my wife to find," he told the Lottery. "She said, 'Are you messing with me? Is this real?' For years, she's joked with me, 'Can't you just win the lottery already?' Well, we did! And just in time for retirement."

The man claimed his lottery prize on Jan. 26 and plans to take his wife to Hawaii with the winnings, according to the Lottery.

"We've been planning our retirement for a while now and winning the lottery helps us to be more comfortable with the decision," the winner told the Lottery. "We're already planning to move near our daughter and son-in-law so that we can be closer to our new grandson."

What is 200X Payout?

Illinois 200X payout is an Illinois-exclusive instant game where players can win up to $3 million. The game was launched on Nov. 17, 2023, with over $77 million in total prizes.

What are the odds of winning 200X Payout?

The chance of winning the $30 game is one in 2.78.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

