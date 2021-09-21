Illinois Mortgage Company Now Licensed In Four Additional States

Warrenville, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Mortgage is now licensed in the states of Virginia, Washington, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They can help people buy their first home, refinance their mortgage, upsize or downsize your home, renovate or build a home, buy a vacation home or second home, or buy investment properties.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the country in 2020, Fannie Mae made predictions that the mortgage industry would not slow down and, in fact, 2021 would be a record year for residential mortgage originations across the country. The government-sponsored enterprise predicted $4.1 trillion in origination with refinancing loans contributing $2.7 trillion to the total.

Though the accuracy of these predictions can only be verified in a few months when the year comes to an end, mortgage companies all over the country are pulling out all the stops to make sure they are well primed, to benefit from the expected increased interest in mortgages from consumers. Compass Mortgage has taken this opportunity to expand its operations and bring Virginia, Washington, North Carolina, and South Carolina into its ecosystem of industry-leading mortgage services. Those interested can view the company Facebook page to stay updated with Compass Mortgage’s expansion efforts.

Senior loan officers Skip Brown (MLO - 139581) and Jeff Kincaid (MLO - 814064) are among the first to gain their licenses in South Carolina. When asked about what makes him tick, Skip Brown, who has over 16 years of experience in the mortgage industry says, “What I really enjoy about this business is helping people. I got into this a while ago because I enjoy doing numbers, but really it is about serving people. The fun part is where you take someone who doesn’t really understand the process, because it can be intimidating, and then encouraging them as you go through it as to what their options are, how everything works, what they can afford, what they qualify for, and more. Once you get them through that process through to the closing date, that is the reward of what you do in this business.”

The company’s first senior loan officer in North Carolina, Laura Litzer (I-202637), says, “I love being a loan officer because I get to help individuals find the home of their dreams, and I help them get the mortgage to buy it.” Another senior loan officer from North Carolina, Spencer Garrett (I-202891), says, “I’ve been a loan officer for almost 30 years now, and the thing that I love the most about the business is helping clients get into a home. Whether it is a first-time, second-time, or even third-time home buying experience for a client, it is a big purchase since a person will typically only purchase 5 homes in their lifetime. I love being a part of that process.”

Readers from these states can head over to the company’s website and use an interactive map of the country to narrow down and find loan officers for their state. The website houses detailed information about each loan officer such as their registration number, contact information, and testimonials from past clients that attest to their competency and customer service.

In addition to the four states, the company is also licensed in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. Readers can contact the Compass Mortgage team at the toll-free number 877-793-9362 between 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM for all inquiries.

