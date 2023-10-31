Illinois Nurses Association, state agree to contract, but Ludeman Center in Park Forest union concerned about implementation

The Illinois Nurses Association and the state of Illinois agreed to a four-year contract, which will benefit the nurses at the Elisabeth Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest. But Ludeman union officials expressed concern about the center’s management implementing the contract.

The contract, ratified Oct. 26, will affect more than 1,000 nurses across the state, according to a news release from the union.

Under the new contract, nurses will receive pay increases of 22.95% and $2,200 in bonuses over the four-year term, according to the release.

The new contract also gives employees opportunity for remote work; 12 weeks of paternal leave; and a commitment from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administrative team to roll out hiring practices, such as continuous posting of vacancies and conditional job offers, by June 2024, according to the release.

Marika Loftman-Davis, a registered nurse and Ludeman union steward, said the new contract will be a significant improvement for the nurses’ working environment.

“Our nurses are very excited. It’s a great contract,” Loftman-Davis said.

Loftman-Davis said the nurses are thrilled about the pay increase and the commitment to filling vacancies because it will ensure a safer work environment.

But Margo Gislain, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Nurses Association, said there’s concern Ludeman Center management won’t implement or honor the contract.

“We are very excited, but we’re facing local problems with management. So the fight isn’t over yet,” Loftman-Davis said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center, a state-run for adults with developmental disabilities, had the largest recorded outbreak at any long-term care facility in the state, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

Ludeman Center administrators and Illinois Department of Human Services, which oversees the facility, officials did not respond to requests for comment.

In the final weeks of negotiations, dozens of nurses from facilities across the state went to Springfield to emphasize that staffing and safety were priorities, according to the release.

“The power of organizing is clear. These nurses stood together to support each other’s needs and demands and it paid off,” said Tori Dameron, president of the Illinois Nurses Association, co-chief negotiator and registered nurse at Illinois Veterans Home Quincy, in the release.

Bargaining Committee member Michelle Abens of Sheridan Correctional Center said in the release that nurses across the state came together and “achieved a contract that benefits everyone.”

“This contract agreement represents a significant victory for INA members, reflecting their collective strength and commitment to their profession,” Abens said. “INA is immensely proud of the solidarity displayed throughout the negotiation process.”