Illinois State Board of Education highlights Unit 40 in special trip to Effingham

Mar. 14—EFFINGHAM — The Illinois State Board of Education took a departure from its usual place in Springfield and traveled to Effingham Wednesday to conduct its regular business meeting and get a first-hand look at the programs put in place by Effingham Unit 40 School District.

ISBE listened during its meeting as Unit 40 Superintendent Andrew Johnson presented to members some of the good things going on in the district, as well as some of the challenges.

"One of the biggest concerns we have as a district is the influx of English as a second language-speaking students," Johnson told members. "I don't look at it as a problem. I look at it as an opportunity. We are very blessed in this district — and with you — to be able to move forward to find opportunities for those folks."

Still, Johnson said funding is a concern, especially with having more staff and opportunities to help staff understand how to educate those children better.

He added the need for staffing, in general, is a concern.

"We need good people in our district. Unfortunately, we're having a difficult time getting those. You're seeing a lot of good ones today. In this district, we're not all going to be here forever," he said.

Johnson noted the need to find quality staff to replace them when the time comes and asked members to keep that in mind as they make future decisions.

Johnson also touched on the continual need for space for day care and prekindergarten children, while acknowledging the continued support from ISBE and the governor in providing better opportunities for that.

Turning to the district's achievements, Johnson touted its recently implemented strategic plan. He introduced one of the products of that, Erin Hartke, who was part of putting the plan together as a community member a year and a half ago.

"She was one of them sitting in a room helping us determine what the needs were, what direction, what the vision of this district was going to be," he said.

When it became clear that the district needed a marketing and communications specialist, Harke said she felt compelled, with her previous job experience, to apply.

Since taking the position in July, Johnson said she has been a positive influence.

"She posts, I would guess, at least 8-10 posts a day dealing with what we're doing and creating an image of the positivity that goes on in this school district, which is the entire intent of what we're doing. It's not all her. All of our staff are also helping with that at a very high rate also," he said.

Hartke noted social media is one way for the district to get that message out.

"People in Effingham are competing for which school to go to. I want people to know that Effingham has a lot of great things going on," she said.

Hartke urged other districts that don't already have a media specialist now is a great time to introduce that role.

Hartke put together a PowerPoint presentation she shared with members highlighting the district's strategic plan and rebranding and displaying photos from the past year.

During the meeting, Johnson noted the improvement in communication between ISBE and Unit 40, along with other area districts.

"We have seen a drastic change under your current leadership in the communication that we have with the Illinois State Board of Education. I have people reaching out to me on a continual basis," he said. "It seemed like for the longest time of my career, it was us against you. You understand, and you're seeing, and you're knowing that we don't have maybe the staff to meet all the guidelines and expectations that are out there, and you're reaching out to us, and I want to say thank you for that."

ISBE members praised Unit 40 staff and students after touring the district's schools prior to the meeting.

ISBE member Roger Eddy said he couldn't be prouder of the work the district and others in the region are doing. Eddy, a former superintendent and local state legislator, contacted Johnson about bringing ISBE to Effingham.

"I'm really excited about the strategic plan and the path forward that Effingham is undertaking," he said. "This region is special. It's a place where kids come first, and you figure out ways to get it done. So, I want to thank you for that."

State Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders also complimented the district, notably on its strategic plan.

"This is an amazing community, and the things that you're doing on behalf of your students are really exceptional," he said. "Having an aligned strategic plan at the district level that filters down to all of your schools — we see that visibly as we tour the schools — and the way that you're able to blend and braid all the different funding streams to provide programs like your early childhood center, the day care — it's just exceptional."

Cathy Griffith can be reached at cathy.griffith@effinghamdailynews.com or 618-510-9180,