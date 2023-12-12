Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Illinois Tool Works is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$4.1b ÷ (US$15b - US$4.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Illinois Tool Works has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Illinois Tool Works' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Illinois Tool Works here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Illinois Tool Works Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Illinois Tool Works' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So it may not be a multi-bagger in the making, but given the decent 36% return on capital, it'd be difficult to find fault with the business's current operations. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Illinois Tool Works has been paying out a decent 49% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

While Illinois Tool Works has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 123% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Illinois Tool Works and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

