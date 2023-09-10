Illinois Tool Works' (NYSE:ITW) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of October to $1.40. This will take the annual payment to 2.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Illinois Tool Works' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Illinois Tool Works' earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Illinois Tool Works Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $1.52 total annually to $5.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Illinois Tool Works has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Illinois Tool Works Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

