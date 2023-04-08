Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Illinois Tool Works' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Illinois Tool Works has grown EPS by 8.5% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Illinois Tool Works achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$16b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Illinois Tool Works Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Our analysis into Illinois Tool Works has shown that insiders have sold US$205k worth of shares over the last 12 months. But that doesn't beat the large US$308k share acquisition by Independent Director David H. Smith. So, on balance, that's positive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Illinois Tool Works insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$212m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.3% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Illinois Tool Works Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Illinois Tool Works is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

