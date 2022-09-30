U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,669.11
    +28.64 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,340.85
    +115.24 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,874.08
    +136.58 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.23
    +23.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    -0.48 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.80
    +13.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.45 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9808
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    -0.0030 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1168
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6160
    +0.1730 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,102.61
    +864.18 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.63
    +14.20 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,884.46
    +2.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Illinois utilities spend $2B with minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses

·2 min read

Positive gains reported during Illinois Commerce Commission Supplier Diversity Policy session

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) spent a combined total of $2 billion with minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses in 2021. Leaders from the member utilities reported positive gains year-over-year at the Illinois Commerce Commision's 2022 policy session.

Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council)
Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) (PRNewsfoto/Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council)

The IUBDC was formed in 2015 to increase business opportunities for diverse suppliers through closer collaboration, technical development and sharing of best practices among leading Illinois utilities. IUBDC charter members include Ameren Illinois, Commonwealth Edison, Illinois American Water, Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas.

"Providing opportunities to diverse suppliers in Illinois enables us to build stronger communities and meet the evolving needs of customers," said Justin Ladner, IUBDC chairman of the board and president of Illinois American Water. "IUBDC's commitment to diverse supplier spending is a testament to our dedication to create equity for our current and potential business partners."

Supplier diversity creates multiple channels for the procurement of supplies and services, said Stephen Brock, CEO of Supplied Industrial Solutions, Inc., a minority- and veteran-owned business that works with Illinois American Water. "We're proud of the work we've done to help Illinois utilities mitigate pandemic-related supply chain challenges and their impact on customers through innovative solutions to securing critical materials at competitive prices. Diverse suppliers help make supply chains more resilient."

Since 2014, electric, natural gas and water companies under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Commerce Commission with at least 100,000 customers report annually their procurement goals and actual spend with diverse suppliers. These annual reports can be located here and a video of this year's Supplier Diversity Policy Session can be viewed here.

For more information about the IUBDC, visit iubdc.com.                         

About the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council

The Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC) members include Ameren Illinois, Aqua America, ComEd, Illinois American Water, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas and Peoples Gas. The mission of the IUBDC is to serve the Illinois utilities as a forum for best practice sharing and information exchange with the focus on advancing the growth and utilization of utility-based diverse businesses in the state of Illinois.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illinois-utilities-spend-2b-with-minority--women--and-veteran-owned-businesses-301637923.html

SOURCE Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council

Recommended Stories

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-M

  • Retail sector facing ‘full-on inventory crisis,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director John Kernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nike earnings and stock performance, the inventory crisis throughout the retail sector, consumer spending, supply chain woes, and the outlook for Nike.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • EU Approves Sweeping Energy-Market Intervention

    European energy ministers approved the main tenets of the plan to counter Moscow’s efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas and hobble its economy, diplomats said.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • NioCorp CEO Mark Smith to Appear on Fox Business News' "The Claman Countdown" on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will be a guest on "The Claman Countdown" show on the Fox Business News channel on Monday, October 3, 2022.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • Nike’s Inventory Glut Sends Stock Plunging Most in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares tumbled the most since the early days of the pandemic after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks C

  • Why Arizona's semiconductor sector has been a decades-long growth catalyst

    Since the announcement that Taiwan Semiconductor would build a massive chip factory in Phoenix, the Valley's semiconductor supplier network has seen about 15 new semiconductor-related commercial projects, representing $12.4 billion in investments, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

  • Maersk to slow pace of ships to save fuel as demand loses steam

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk will begin to slow the pace of its container ships to lower fuel costs after sailing at full speed to keep up with demand during the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Maersk, a barometer for global trade, expects ocean freight volumes to be flat or lower this year, its CEO Soren Skou said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview, pointing to U.S. consumers buying less and confidence dented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As one of the world's biggest shipping companies, Maersk benefited from soaring freight rates following a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic which led to jams at ports.

  • Oil Reclaims $80 After EIA Reports Supply Draw on All Fronts

    Energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Hess Corporation (HESS) have seen solid gains in 2022.

  • Porsche Wins Dismissal of $5.3 Billion Case Linked to Volkswagen Saga

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche Automobil Holding SE won the dismissal of lawsuits from hedge funds seeking about 5.4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in damages they say they incurred during Porsche’s failed takeover of Volkswagen AG more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband

  • Remote work could be the reason you don't have a job in 10 years

    The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could bring a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say.

  • France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

    (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy. At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in Suncor Energy's Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.