U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.50
    -2.09 (-3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7570
    +0.1820 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,606.80
    -372.05 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Illumina Acquires GRAIL to Accelerate Patient Access to Life-Saving Multi-Cancer Early-Detection Test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GRAIL will remain a separate and independent unit, pending ongoing regulatory and legal review

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that it has acquired GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancers, but will hold GRAIL as a separate company during the European Commission's ongoing regulatory review.

Illumina, Inc. headquarters in San Diego, CA
Illumina, Inc. headquarters in San Diego, CA

Illumina, the global leader in DNA sequencing, first announced its intention to acquire GRAIL nearly a year ago, reuniting Illumina with GRAIL four years after it was spun off. GRAIL's Galleri blood test detects 50 different cancers before they are symptomatic. Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL will accelerate access and adoption of this life-saving test worldwide.

Regulators in the EU are reviewing the transaction, but a decision is projected after the deal expires. GRAIL has no business in the EU, and the company believes that the European Commission does not have jurisdiction to review the merger as the EU merger thresholds are not met, nor are they met in any EU member state. The General Court of the European Union will hear Illumina's jurisdictional challenge later this year. By holding GRAIL separate while proceedings are ongoing, Illumina is positioned to abide by whatever final decision is reached in these legal processes.

There is no legal impediment to acquiring GRAIL in the US. Illumina is committed to working through the ongoing FTC administrative process, and as always, will abide by whatever outcome is ultimately reached in the US courts.

The reasons to reunite the two companies are compelling:

  • The deal will save lives. Cancer kills around 10 million people annually worldwide and 600,000 people in the US alone. Cancers responsible for nearly 71% of cancer deaths have no recommended early detection screening, and most cancers are detected when chances of survival are lower. Illumina feels there is a moral obligation to have the deal decided by a thoughtful and full review by the EU regulators and the US courts. This can only be done if Illumina acquires GRAIL now. Otherwise, the company is locked into a situation where the deal terms will expire before there is a chance for full review; the clock will just run out.

  • Right now, the Galleri test is available but costs $950 because it is not covered by insurance. Reuniting the two companies is the fastest way to make the test broadly available and affordable. Illumina's expertise in market development and access has resulted in coverage of genomic testing for over 1 billion people around the world already. This experience will help lead to coverage and reimbursement for the Galleri test.

  • GRAIL and Illumina have a long history. Illumina formed GRAIL and spun it out in 2016. GRAIL's first employees were part of Illumina, which still owns 12 percent of the company. GRAIL and Illumina are not competitors—this is a vertical acquisition.

  • Based on past experience, when Illumina enters a market, the market expands. When Illumina entered the non-invasive prenatal testing space, prices dropped, reimbursement expanded, the number of providers increased, and more expectant parents had access to testing.

  • Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL is driven by the belief that this test should be available to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. From fighting the COVID-19 pandemic to matching cancer patients to therapies, Illumina's mandate is to save lives and transform healthcare. The first COVID-19 viral sequence was on an Illumina machine and now genomic surveillance has emerged as a critical tool in the global fight against the pandemic, with over 70 countries now using Illumina platforms for COVID-19 variant tracking.

"Just as we are now able to screen for early-stage diabetes and high cholesterol, we will soon be able to conduct multi-cancer early detection with a simple blood test in your doctor's office," said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "Since early detection of cancer saves lives, this new genomic test will be nothing short of transformational for human health and the economics of healthcare."

"The merger with Illumina will get the Galleri test to people far faster. We aim to accelerate this process so the test will be available in doctors' offices everywhere, fully reimbursed," said Hans Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of GRAIL. "A one-year acceleration of access to the Galleri test for the US population has the potential to save 10,000 lives over a 9-year period."

"The decision to make the acquisition and hold the companies separate permits the regulatory processes to proceed while safeguarding the life-saving, pro-competitive benefits of this vertical transaction without the deal expiring. We will abide by any outcome ultimately reached by the courts," said Charles Dadswell, General Counsel of Illumina.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Brian Blanchett
858.291.6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
646.355.2111
pr@illumina.com

Transaction Details

As previously disclosed, the merger consideration for Illumina's acquisition of GRAIL included cash and shares of Illumina common stock, as well as contingent value rights (CVRs) or additional shares of Illumina common stock.

GRAIL stockholders, including Illumina, are entitled to cash consideration of approximately $3.5 billion or, excluding Illumina, approximately $3.1 billion. We are also spending approximately $0.4 billion in cash to cover the tax withholding requirements from net settling shares of Illumina common stock issuable to GRAIL employees.

The base stock consideration was subject to a collar, where the number of shares issued at closing varied in the event the 20-trading-day volume weighted average price of Illumina stock as of 10 trading days prior to closing is between $295 and $399 but was fixed at 11.3 million shares if such volume weighted average share price is above $399, which is where the stock has traded over the last couple months.

In addition to the cash consideration and the base stock consideration, GRAIL stockholders were entitled, at their election, to receive CVRs or additional shares of Illumina common stock. The CVRs entitle holders to receive future payments representing a pro rata portion of certain GRAIL-related revenues each year for a 12-year period starting at close. This will reflect a 2.5% payment right to the first $1 billion of revenue each year for 12 years. Revenue above $1 billion each year will be subject to a 9% contingent payment right during this same period. Holders of approximately 47% of GRAIL equity interests and/or awards (on a fully diluted basis), or 54% excluding Illumina, elected to receive the CVR consideration.

The alternative additional stock consideration (that GRAIL stockholders could elect to receive in lieu of CVRs) consisted of up to $850 million of shares of Illumina common stock, with the number of shares issued capped at a specified amount if the 20-trading-day volume weighted average price of Illumina stock as of 10 trading days prior to closing is less than $280, which did not occur. In total, we will be issuing approximately 9.8 million shares of Illumina common stock as part of this acquisition. The number of shares issued reflects approximately 11.3 million shares of base stock consideration and approximately 0.7 million shares of additional stock consideration (in lieu of CVRs), reduced by approximately 1.4 million shares to which Illumina is entitled in respect of its GRAIL stock and approximately 0.8 million shares in respect of GRAIL employee net share settlement.

Conference Call Information

Illumina will host a conference call to discuss the transaction today, August 18, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties may access the live teleconference through the Investor Relations section of Illumina's web site under the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing the Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 211-4597, or the International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-6853 outside North America, both with Conference ID: 9955888. Following the call, a replay will be posted on Illumina website and will be available for at least 30 days following posting.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "may," "target," similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the effects of the consummation of the transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (i) the possibility of fines, penalties, remedies or restrictions sought or imposed by governmental or regulatory authorities as a result of consummating the transaction, (ii) the possibility of other adverse consequences to, among other things, Illumina's reputation, its relationships with governmental or regulatory authorities or its ability to successfully complete future acquisitions and/or divestitures as a result of consummating the transaction, (iii) the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of Illumina's business after the consummation of the transaction, (iv) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the transaction, (v) any negative effects of the consummation of the transaction on the market price of Illumina's common stock and on Illumina's operating results, (vi) risks associated with third-party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that have been triggered by the consummation of the transaction, (vii) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Illumina to integrate, GRAIL, Inc.'s ("GRAIL") business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, including any delay in integration following any hold separate period, (viii) the risks and costs associated with the development and commercialization of, and Illumina's ability to develop and commercialize, GRAIL's products, including Galleri, the cancer screening test developed by GRAIL; (ix) Illumina's ability to obtain regulatory clearance for its products from government agencies; (x) Illumina's ability to obtain approval by third-party payors to reimburse patients for its products; (xi) the risk that disruptions from the consummation of the transaction or any associated legal or regulatory proceedings or obligations will harm Illumina's business, including current plans and operations, (xii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments, (xiii) the other risks described in the Consent Solicitation Statement of GRAIL, Inc. and Prospectus of Illumina, Inc. (the "Consent Solicitation Statement/Prospectus") that is included in the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-250941) filed by Illumina with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), as well as in Illumina's most recent annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC by GRAIL on September 9, 2020, as amended on September 17, 2020, and (xiv) management's response to any of the aforementioned factors.

These risks, as well as other risks associated with the transaction, are more fully discussed in the Consent Solicitation Statement/Prospectus that is included in the Registration Statement. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Registration Statement are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Illumina's financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. Illumina does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Exhibit A Net Consideration (unaudited)



Shares (in millions)

Cash (in billions)




All GRAIL Shareholders

11.3

$3.5

(-) Illumina Holdings (a)

(1.4)

(0.4)

GRAIL Shareholders (excluding Illumina)

9.9

3.1

(+) Additional Stock (in lieu of CVRs) (b)

0.7

-

(+) Employee Share Net Settlement (c)

(0.8)

0.4

Net Consideration (excluding Illumina) (d)

9.8

$3.5






(a)

Illumina owned 12.0% of the outstanding equity interests in GRAIL on a fully diluted basis.

(b)

GRAIL stockholders were entitled, at their election, to receive contingent value rights (CVRs) or additional shares of Illumina common stock. Holders of approximately 46% of GRAIL total equity interests and/or awards (on a fully diluted basis; excluding Illumina) elected to receive additional shares of Illumina common stock.

(c)

In accordance with the Amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 4, 2021, the withholding tax obligation for the stock received by current and former GRAIL employees in respect of their equity awards was satisfied on a "net settlement" basis. As a result, the total number of shares issued was reduced by a number of shares with a value equal to such withholding obligation, and an equivalent cash amount was paid by Illumina in respect of such withholding obligations.

(d)

Excludes potential future consideration for the approximately 54% of GRAIL stockholders (on a fully diluted basis; excluding Illumina) that elected to receive the CVRs. The CVRs entitle holders to receive future payments representing a pro rata portion of certain GRAIL-related revenues each year for a 12-year period starting at close. This will reflect a 2.5% payment right to the first $1 billion of revenue each year for 12 years. Revenue above $1 billion each year will be subject to a 9% contingent payment right during this same period.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-acquires-grail-to-accelerate-patient-access-to-life-saving-multi-cancer-early-detection-test-301358390.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Sees Dogecoin Boom as Stock-Trading Slumps

    Robinhood Markets customers went crypto-crazy in the second quarter, buying aggressively on the platform and helping lift the company’s revenue to new highs. In fact, the “joke” cryptocurrency Dogecoin accounted for an astonishing 26% of the company’s revenue in the quarter. The surge in cryptocurrency trading came as equity trading dropped sharply from its torrid pace in the first quarter, when meme stock mania dominated the market.

  • Amazon warns merchants about antitrust bills in Congress

    In June, the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary approved legislation that would make companies like Amazon decide between running a platform and competing on it. The antitrust bills have garnered bipartisan support, representing Washington's most serious challenge yet to big technology firms' power over online markets. Recently, an Amazon program manager for public policy emailed a merchant to say of the proposals, "We are concerned that they could potentially have significant negative effects on small and medium-sized businesses like yours that sell in our store."

  • Nvidia earnings top Street view with record data-center, gaming revenue

    Nvidia Corp. shares fluctuated between slight gains and losses in the extended session Wednesday after the chip maker's earnings and outlook topped Wall Street estimates and the company expressed confidence in its yet-to-be approved acquisition in Arm Ltd.

  • Graphics-Chip Maker Nvidia Edges Second-Quarter Earnings Target

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia edged Wall Street's earnings target for its fiscal second quarter while sales easily cleared views.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Can Afford Driving Growth at This Pace

    After an extremely volatile price action through most of the year,fuboTV(NYSE:FUBO) has temporarily bottomed around US$26. While we won't speculate on price action, we will examine the company's cash burn to check whether it mandates further debt or shareholder dilution.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Chip Design Software Firm Synopsys Beats Quarterly Targets

    Semiconductor design software firm Synopsys late Wednesday beat analyst estimates for its fiscal third quarter.

  • Dow Jones Falls 250 Points After Fed Minutes, But Salesforce Stock Scores Bullish Gain; Tesla Surges Ahead Of AI Day

    The Dow Jones was near session lows in afternoon trading after the release of the Fed minutes, but Salesforce stock was a bright spot.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?