U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    -0.49 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1980
    -0.3520 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,648.65
    -719.43 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.92
    -64.30 (-6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Illumina collaborates with Nashville Biosciences to accelerate medicines development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Collaboration will transform new insights into drug discovery and therapy development through large-scale genomics

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Nashville Biosciences, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), today announced a multi-year agreement to accelerate medicines development through large-scale genomics and the establishment of a preeminent clinico-genomic resource. Using Illumina's next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, scientists and researchers will be able to better identify disease associations and targets for intervention by analyzing data derived from VUMC's extensive, high-quality biobank of approximately 250,000 de-identified human DNA samples and associated longitudinal, structured medical data.

Nashville Biosciences&#x002019; enriched biobank data, coupled with Illumina&#x002019;s extensive genomics and bioinformatics expertise, will enable scientists and researchers to generate new insights into disease and develop new medicines
Nashville Biosciences’ enriched biobank data, coupled with Illumina’s extensive genomics and bioinformatics expertise, will enable scientists and researchers to generate new insights into disease and develop new medicines

Drug discovery is a difficult, expensive, and often time-consuming endeavor, with 90 percent of therapies failing in development. Medicines available today work on just a few hundred targets in the body while around 3,000 genes encode proteins that may be receptive to drug intervention. Genomics-based methods can find targets that are more likely to modify disease in a beneficial way, having the potential to greatly improve the speed of therapy development.

The BioVU® biobank includes a de-identified data set of approximately 250,000 human DNA samples extracted from discarded blood collected during routine clinical testing and consented for research use, aligned with extensive structured clinical data derived from VUMC's electronic medical records over the past 15 years. Illumina will deliver whole-genome sequencing on the samples and upload the data to the Illumina Connected Analytics platform. Together, Nashville Biosciences and Illumina will establish a commercial alliance of multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to analyze the data for drug discovery and therapy development.

"Nashville Biosciences' enriched biobank data, coupled with Illumina's extensive genomics and bioinformatics expertise, will enable scientists and researchers to generate new insights into disease and develop new medicines," said Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer of Illumina. "Together, we will be able to identify potential targets that could lower costs, improve development timelines, and make therapies more effective for patients."

"Through BioVU® and other initiatives by talented individuals from across our campus, Vanderbilt holds a special place at the forefront of personalized medicine. This agreement with Illumina is a next step, allowing us to utilize its global presence and technology to join with industry partners, realizing our vision to achieve the full promise of clinical and genomic data we have developed," said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Genomic analyses and services anticipated through the collaboration will include genome- and phenome-wide association studies, genomic interpretation (including artificial intelligence-based interpretation), and other analytic approaches that combine clinical and genomic data sets to study human health and disease.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, and our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets, and grow our business, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858.291.6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
EMEA: +44 7500 105665
US: 646.355.2111
kbirmingham@illumina.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-collaborates-with-nashville-biosciences-to-accelerate-medicines-development-301456759.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Are Bone Biologics Shares Surging On Monday?

    Newly listed Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares are surging after the Company announced to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference. Bone Biologics is focused on regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is working on the Nell-1 protein, a bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion, and has rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. Recombinant NELL-1 is purified and mixed with 510-K-cleared Demineralized Bone Matrix putty in the

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • RNA startup inks deal worth up to $967M

    Bedford RNA firm Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement potentially worth nearly $1 billion with San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • RegenxBio kicks off late-stage clinical trial with AbbVie for eye disease treatment

    Successful results from this trial would help pave the way for the company to seek Food and Drug Administration approval.

  • Merck Announces Additional $150M Investment Through 2025 to Help End Maternal Mortality Inequities

    KENILWORTH, N.J., January 10, 2022 /3BLMedia/ - Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced an additional $150 million commitment through Merck for Mothers to fu...

  • Omicron: 'Vaccines still prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death'

    Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on corporate vaccine mandates being debated in the Supreme Court, in addition to discussing the latest information regarding vaccinations, transmissibility, and testing.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • COVID-19 and existing care are ‘bringing hospitals to the brink’: Emergency medicine physician

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician &&nbsp;Bulletin.com writer of Insider Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply and staffing strains hospitals are experiencing, Omicron and reported variant-hybrids, and President Biden's vaccine mandate.

  • The world’s largest condom manufacturer has had a surprisingly bad pandemic

    Karex, the world's biggest condom manufacturer, expected double-digit growth during the pandemic. Instead, its sales dropped 40%.

  • Supreme Court issues revised transcript of Gorsuch remark about flu deaths

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued a revised transcript of oral arguments over a Biden administration vaccine rule that clarified a statement Justice Neil Gorsuch made about the number of annual flu deaths.The original, uncorrected transcript quotes Gorsuch as saying he believes the flu kills "hundreds of thousands of people every year."This erroneous transcription prompted legions of tweets and at least one media report that tut-tutted Gorsuch...

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • How often can you reuse KN95 or N95 masks — and how do you safely do it? What to know

    Experts have recommended upgrading to an N95 or KN95 mask as they offer better protection against omicron.

  • Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast: Former FDA Commissioner

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • China finds explanation for "mystery hut" spotted on the moon

    The revelation came as China's lunar rover drove closer to the site of the object that was once believed to be as tall as Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Drinking This Makes You 3 Times More Likely to Get Dementia, Study Says

    We all do, or at least try to do, little daily things that are good for our body and mind—especially at the start of a new year. Whether that means taking the stairs instead of the escalator, swapping white bread for whole wheat, or drawing ourselves a long evening bath to soak in, it feels good to make healthy choices throughout the day. But it turns out one thing you may have been doing might not be so good for you after all—in fact, it could lead to dementia down the line.Dementia, defined by