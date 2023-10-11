Illumina to divest Grail if it loses final court appeals in US or EU

(Reuters) -Illumina Inc said on Wednesday it will divest cancer test maker Grail if the U.S. life sciences company loses the final appeals in U.S. or European courts.

The divestiture of Grail will take place as expeditiously as possible if the company loses either of the final appeals.

Illumina completed its $7.1 billion takeover of Grail in August 2021, without securing the EU regulatory approval. The genetic testing company was fined a record 432 million euros ($476 million) by the EU earlier this year over the deal.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)