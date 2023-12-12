Illumina Fights EU to Bring $7 Billion Grail Bid Back From Brink

(Bloomberg) -- Illumina Inc.’s struggle to save its $7 billion acquisition of cancer-test provider Grail Inc. enters the final stages on Tuesday in a court challenge to the European Union’s power to probe deals that once flew under the radar.

A hearing at the EU’s Court of Justice is Illumina’s last chance to convince judges that the European Commission over-reached by blocking a combination that lacked any discernible footprint in the 27-nation EU. A final ruling is expected in the coming months.

While the appeal is pivotal for Illumina’s hopes of reviving its stalled purchase, it will also throw up key questions about the new EU deals-vetting policy that’s most recently been used on Qualcomm Inc.’s purchase of Israeli chipmaker Autotalks and a Deutsche Boerse AG unit’s buyout of Nasdaq Inc.’s European power trading business. The change was put in place in 2021 to pick up takeovers of low- or zero-revenue targets that previously escaped a proper review — a source of frustration particularly over Big Tech’s appetite for snapping up fledgling rivals.

“This is a hugely important case,” said Stijn Huijts, a lawyer at Geradin Partners in Brussels. “If the commission’s approach is upheld, it has within a short window, and without legislative changes, established a position where problematic deals that fall below any European notification threshold can be called in for review.”

Illumina has been pushing back against close antitrust scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic of its bid to re-purchase Grail — spun off from the DNA-sequencing giant in 2016 to develop a blood test to detect 50 types of cancer in early stages.

For Illumina, only a win will do. Defeat at the EU court in Luxembourg would lead it to abandon all hope of resurrecting the deal, regardless of the outcome of a parallel challenge at a US appeals court over the Federal Trade Commission’s April order to sell off Grail.

Much is at stake for the EU commission’s competition arm, led again by Denmark’s Margrethe Vestager after she returned from a failed job application for the European Investment Bank.

The Brussels-based watchdog pointed to a lower EU court it said already fully backed the EU commission’s policy. But lawyers still see scope for a pushback if the top court takes a different view.

“If the commission loses, it will surely call for changes to the system,” said Huijts.

The cases are: C-611/22 P Illumina v. Commission, C-625/22 P Grail v. Commission.

