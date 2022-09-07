U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Illumina Genomics Forum to Feature Diverse Lineup of Visionary Global Leaders

·3 min read

Full agenda now available for September 28–October 1 event

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the release of the full agenda for its inaugural Illumina Genomics Forum. The agenda for the four-day event can be seen here.

The forum will feature over 70 speakers and panelists, spanning leaders from translational and clinical research organizations, government institutes, and academia, as well as hospital leadership, clinicians, payers, and patient advocates. This speaker lineup includes former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, 23andMe co-founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, tennis legend and cancer survivor Chris Evert, and American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudsen, among other visionary leaders in health care and genomics.

"Illumina is honored to host this unique gathering of the brightest minds discussing solutions to today's biggest health challenges, redefining what's possible together," said Francis deSouza, Illumina's CEO. "Genomic innovation will transform lives around the world and I'm excited to share Illumina's powerful technology breakthroughs in our Innovation Roadmap session on September 29."

The agenda covers a variety of topics, including insights and actions for operationalizing genomic health care, revolutionizing patient care with precision medicine, implementing global oncology insights, and enabling innovation to fuel groundbreaking advances. Through their experiences and expertise, speakers and panelists will shine a light on the real-world impacts of clinical genomics as well as our collective responsibility to ensure that genomic health is equitable, ethical, and sustainable.

Key themes of the forum include:

  • How genomic technology is driving more informed, proactive, and personalized patient diagnosis and treatment in clinics

  • Ways in which whole-genome sequencing is revolutionizing patient care

  • The role of genomics in supporting health care's quadruple aim to improve population health, reduce costs, enhance the patient experience, and improve provider satisfaction

"Our team is thrilled to welcome some of the world's foremost visionaries to the Illumina Genomics Forum in San Diego, an event built upon the promise of more informed, inclusive, and proactive care ensuring all people everywhere have access to genomic health," said Kathryne Reeves, chief marketing officer of Illumina. "As a health care leader, we are committed to the safety and well-being of our international community of attendees and speakers and we will observe all CDC-recommended COVID-19 protocols."

Illumina Genomics Forum will take place in San Diego from September 28 through October 1. For more information and to register for the conference, go to illuminagenomicsforum.com.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit illumina.com and connect with us on TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858-291-6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
Matt Bianco
619-490-6414
PR@illumina.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-genomics-forum-to-feature-diverse-lineup-of-visionary-global-leaders-301619417.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

