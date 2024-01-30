Illumina (ILMN) Leads the Market With 80% Share

Patient Capital Management, a value investing firm, released its “Patient Capital Opportunity Equity Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter the strategy returned 17.6% net of fees compared to the S&P 500’s 11.7% return. The portfolio's outperformance can be attributed to a three-factor model, where interaction, selection, and allocation effects all played a significant role. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Patient Capital Management featured stocks such as Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is a life science tools and integrated systems manufacturer. On January 29, 2024, Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) stock closed at $146.72 per share. One-month return of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was 6.62%, and its shares lost 31.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has a market capitalization of $23.299 billion.

Patient Capital Management stated the following regarding Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We entered Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), another healthcare name, in the quarter. A previous market darling, Illumina has declined from a high of $524 in 2021 to a low of $92 in 2023. We started adding near the lows. The company is a leader in genomic sequencing but made an ill-advised acquisition of Grail, a blood-based multi-cancer early detection product, in 2021 for $8 billion. The company completed the acquisition before European regulators could complete their antitrust review setting off years of regulatory back and forth. A new management team, new board members, an activist campaign, and an ordered divestiture of Grail later, and we believe we were able to buy a market-leading compounder at the point of maximum pessimism. Despite increased competition in the genome sequencing space, Illumina continues to be a leader with ~80% market share today. With the divestment of Grail, the company will return to a pure-play sequencing company with a drastically improved margin and FCF profile (22% operating margins core ILMN vs 8% with Grail) since Grail has been a cash drag of >$600m annually. Ex-Grail, we believed we were paying a market multiple on 2025 earnings for a market leader with strong cash generation and significant future growth potential."

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 40 hedge fund portfolios held Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) at the end of third quarter which was 43 in the previous quarter.

