U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.28
    -3.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.31
    -1.88 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.40
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1070
    -0.5500 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.22
    -779.12 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.98
    -12.10 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

Illumina Launches Research Test Codeveloped with Merck to Unlock Deeper Insights into the Tumor Genome

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ILMN

New assay brings validated HRD technology from Myriad Genetics to the Illumina TruSight™ Oncology 500, a single, comprehensive pan-cancer test to identify key variants critical for cancer development and progression

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced the launch of a research test, codeveloped with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). The research test builds upon Illumina's commitment to broadly enable comprehensive genomic profiling and enhance research critical to realizing precision medicine in oncology. The test adds assessment of a new genomic signature to the distributed, market leading TruSight™ Oncology 500 assay. It will be available globally, excluding the United States and Japan and will enable researchers to unlock deeper insights about the tumor genome by identifying genetic mutations used in the evaluation of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD).

Illumina, Inc. today announced the launch of a research test, codeveloped with Merck. The research test builds upon Illumina’s commitment to broadly enable comprehensive genomic profiling and enhance research critical to realizing precision medicine in oncology.
Illumina, Inc. today announced the launch of a research test, codeveloped with Merck. The research test builds upon Illumina’s commitment to broadly enable comprehensive genomic profiling and enhance research critical to realizing precision medicine in oncology.

"HRD status has emerged as an important biomarker in tumors that harbor high levels of DNA damage, such as ovarian, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers," said Phil Febbo, MD, chief medical officer at Illumina. "With one sample and one test, TruSight Oncology 500 HRD assay provides labs with comprehensive, accurate, sensitive results that can greatly enhance our understanding of the genomic nature of a tumor."

The Research Use Only TruSight Oncology 500 HRD test is a next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based assay that harnesses the power of Illumina NGS technology and validated HRD technology from Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), enabling labs to accurately detect genomic instability and analyze more than 500 genes simultaneously, including those relevant to HRD status. HRD is a genomic signature used to describe when cells are unable to effectively repair double-stranded DNA breaks. When this occurs, cells rely on alternative, error-prone DNA repair mechanisms, which may lead to genomic instability and, eventually, tumor formation.

The Molecular Pathology Diagnostic Unit at the Technical University of Munich participated in the TSO 500 HRD early access program in order to compare the results of Illumina's prototype TSO 500 HRD assay to a validated reference standard, from Myriad Genetics.

"Our institution is delighted by the release of TruSight Oncology 500 HRD and we are very happy with our results from the early access program," said Nicole Pfarr, head of the Molecular Pathology Diagnostic Unit, Technische Universität München. "We look forward to using this assay routinely in our lab for future projects. Combining HRD assessment with TruSight Oncology 500 in one workflow will unlock the most comprehensive view of the tumor genome, while maintaining efficiency in the lab."

Large-cohort studies show that comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) has the potential to identify relevant genetic alterations in up to 90% of samples. A single, comprehensive assay to assess a wide range of biomarkers uses less sample and returns results more quickly compared to multiple, iterative tests. As a kitted, distributable solution, this test helps to remove barriers for internalization of CGP and HRD testing, so that labs of all sizes can offer this powerful test.

"We are pleased to reach this first milestone with Illumina to commercialize an assay for HRD assessment that will aid in advancing clinical research and broaden access to clinical trials," said Dr. Eric H. Rubin, senior vice president, early-stage development, clinical oncology, Merck Research Laboratories.

The research test is expected to begin shipping globally (excluding the US and Japan) in August. In addition, as part of the partnership announced in September 2021, work is ongoing to develop a new HRD companion diagnostic (CDx) test for the EU and the UK to aid in the identification of ovarian cancer patients with positive HRD status.

This partnership expands on Illumina's broad portfolio of oncology partnerships with industry leaders, with the united goal of advancing cancer diagnostics and precision medicine.

About TruSight Oncology 500

TSO 500 is a Research Use Only pan-cancer assay that enables Comprehensive Genomic Profiling. Designed to identify known and emerging tumor biomarkers across 523 genes, TSO 500 utilizes both DNA and RNA from tumor samples to identify key variants critical for cancer development and progression, such as small DNA variants, fusions, and splice variants. In addition, the assay assesses key immune-oncology biomarkers, such as Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD). Due to its comprehensive biomarker content, labs can consolidate multiple single-gene or small-panel workflows into a single assay, saving biopsy specimen and time. Click here to learn more.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the expectation for lower costs related to the storing and managing of genomic data costs. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing and launching new products and services; (ii) our ability to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; and (iii) the acceptance by customers of our newly launched products, which may or may not meet our and their expectations once deployed, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on TwitterFacebookLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858.291.6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
Adi Raval
US: 202.629.8172
PR@illumina.com

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking: 4-star S Tyler Turner commits to Oregon Ducks over Oklahoma Sooners

    Big-time get for the Ducks, who add 4-star S Tyler Turner to an impressive 2023 recruiting class.

  • Earth’s core is speeding up and slowing down

    You’d think, of all the planets in the Universe, the one we’d know best is the one we live on. But that’s actually part of the problem: Living on it. Earth has 500 million square kilometers of surface area, but a volume of a trillion cubic kilometers. Volume wins, and worse, all that stuff is way down deep inside the planet where we cannot possibly reach it to study. Still, we do know a lot about what’s going on under our feet. And a lot of what’s happening is just plain weird. For example, we k

  • Can a Future Fleet of Robotic Fish Clean Up the Ocean?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyMicroplastics are a menace. They’ve been found everywhere from the top of Mount Everest to melted Antarctic snow. Microplastics have even been found circulating in human blood. But perhaps the place where they are having the worst impact is in Earth’s oceans. Plastic is the single most common debris in the sea—often breaking down over time into tiny bits that are consumed by fish and capable of wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems.That’s why scientists

  • Brain wave-scanning helmet developed by scientists to help Chinese censors better detect porn

    Chinese scientists have reportedly developed and tested a device that aims to help online censors better police pornography in the country. Researchers at Beijing Jiaotong University in China created a helmet that can track the brain waves of its wearers. In China, where watching porn is illegal, the government employs mostly women as so-called porn appraisers, or “jian huang shi,” who screen online photo and video content.

  • Here’s the best time to see 5 planets align in a rare parade this week

    This “parade of planets” hasn’t been seen from Earth since 2004, and it won’t happen again until 2040.

  • South Korea launches satellite into orbit

    South Korea says it has conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket. The launch made South Korea the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology. (June 21)

  • Chinese researchers build ‘mind reading’ device that detects when men watch porn

    Pornography is illegal in China, and the artificial intelligence used to detect it can sometimes make errors

  • NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in rehearsal

    NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.(June 21)

  • Researchers made cyborg locusts that can smell cancer

    In a recent study published in the journal bioRXiv, a team of University of Michigan researchers detailed a locust-based cancer screening system

  • Fourth critical 'wet dress rehearsal' of NASA's massive moon rocket cut short

    A leak on a hydrogen relief valve prevented NASA from completing test countdown of its massive SLS rocket designed to return humans to the moon.

  • Potential sunspot pointed toward Earth could bring northern lights to Michigan

    If the sunspot bursts, it could send a solar flare toward Earth, which could lead to the appearance of the aurora borealis phenomenon in Michigan.

  • Watch scientists discuss the latest research on killer asteroids

    You can stream the Asteroid Foundation’s live program on International Asteroid Day.

  • South Korean space rocket prepped for lift off

    STORY: A day earlier, the rocket was erected on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung. The test had been scheduled for last week, but was scrubbed in the final hours before launch when a problem was detected with an oxidizer tank sensor. Officials will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to proceed with the new test.The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800km above the earth, is a cornerstone of the country’s plans to jumpstart its space programme and achieve ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.It has solely Korean rocket technologies, and is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle. South Korea’s last such booster, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.

  • South Korea Launches Second Rocket Carrying Satellites to Orbit

    South Korea said it successfully launched its domestically produced Nuri rocket on its second test run, placing several satellites in orbit on Tuesday, June 21.The Nuri passed its final target altitude of 700 km and satellites were released one after another before the tracking on the rocket ended as planned, 19 minutes after the launch, KBS News reported.South Korea’s Ministry of Science reported the largest satellite successfully communicated with a radar based in Antarctica.The launch followed a failed attempt in October last year. Credit: KARI via Storyful

  • Former NASA deputy head details toxic culture, internal feuds over space policy during Obama administration

    When Lori Garver was tapped by President-elect Obama to become NASA’s No. 2 official in 2009, she saw it as a chance to usher in a new era of space exploration for the U.S. and transform the agency into a more efficient bureaucracy. Garver, who grew up enamored with space and politics after witnessing Neil…

  • GM and Lockheed Martin's Lunar Mobility Vehicle Aims for the Moon

    General Motors and Lockheed Martin are working on a commercial lunar rover, and we had the chance to 'drive' it in a virtual environment.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX may be behind the spirals of light that left stargazers ‘awestruck’ and ‘unsettled’

    Speculation about what had caused the clouds ranged from black holes to “a giant alien spaceship.”

  • Scientists probe link between 'snow blood' and climate change

    Around his feet, patches of red snow can be seen gleaming in the sunlight. "There's a double reason" for studying the algae, Marechal explained. Some scientists, including Alberto Amato, genetic engineering researcher at CEA Centre de Grenoble, say the volumes of algae appear to be growing due to climate change, with higher carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere favouring blooms.

  • South Korea Launches First Homegrown Satellite Into Orbit

    South Korea’s domestically built rocket lifted off on Tuesday, successfully placing a 1.3-ton dummy satellite into orbit. The technology could help expand Seoul’s surveillance of North Korea, which has conducted more than a dozen missile tests this year. Photo: Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP

  • Researchers built a low-cost camera system that recreates sound from vibrations

    A CMU team says the system can recreate audio from a speaker by looking at a nearby bag of Doritos.