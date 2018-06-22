Illumina Might Be Overlooking Its Top Competitor; Here's Why Investors Shouldn't

When biotech investors talk about the future of DNA sequencing, they inevitably focus on industry leader Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN). But when biotech researchers talk about the future of DNA sequencing, the conversation almost always centers on privately held Oxford Nanopore Technologies, which is developing a new approach to reading genetic code called nanopore sequencing. The excitement isn't entirely misplaced, despite a $40 billion gap in market valuation between the two companies.

Illumina has been publicly dismissive of Oxford Nanopore and of nanopore sequencing due to the technique's lower accuracy, but accuracy is not the only metric that matters. And the tiny competitor recently announced a realistic path toward making nanopore sequencing the fastest and cheapest, as well as the most accurate, approach in the industry. That would have major implications for Illumina shareholders.

A word on accuracy

Speaking at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference on May 18, Illumina CFO Sam Samad noted that his company has a "healthy amount of paranoia about the competition," but "isn't necessarily worried about any single competitor." On the rise of Oxford Nanopore, he said:

You know, the nanopore technology is an interesting one ... But it's still challenged by accuracy. They can't establish Illumina-level single-base detection accuracy. They'd have to improve their accuracy by two- to threefold to get to the accuracy levels that we need to see when looking at the complex human genome.

Needing to improve accuracy "two- to threefold" is a relatively low hurdle, especially in the fast-moving world of biotech. In fact, it's only the difference between 99.9% accuracy (what Illumina machines routinely achieve after one pass over a sample) and 99.8% accuracy.

Although small, the difference is still enough to make Illumina the current gold standard for reading the letters of the human genome. But shareholders shouldn't get comfortable. All DNA sequencing methods must deliver on metrics including cost, time to results, and the accuracy of those results. Nanopore sequencing is already cheaper to access; it's competitive on a "cost per base" metric using the latest machine. It can deliver results in real time. And it's making headway on accuracy. That's why investors might want to start paying closer attention to the finer details that separate the two sequencing methods.

