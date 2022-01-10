U.S. markets closed

Illumina Partners with Agendia to Expand Genomic Testing in Breast Cancer Care

·4 min read
In this article:
Multi-year partnership to advance the use of next-generation sequencing for decentralized oncology testing and to bring improved insights to patients with breast cancer globally

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced a multi-year partnership with Agendia N.V., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, to co-develop in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for oncology testing. The partnership is intended to advance the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for decentralized oncology testing and aligns with Illumina's approach to IVD partnerships in oncology. Agendia joins Illumina's growing portfolio of more than 30 IVD partners developing over 40 sequencing-based solutions for cancer prognosis, therapy selection and other applications.

We are pleased to partner with Agendia, with its deep expertise in genomic testing in breast cancer, to expand the reach of NGS-based genomic testing in cancer care
We are pleased to partner with Agendia, with its deep expertise in genomic testing in breast cancer, to expand the reach of NGS-based genomic testing in cancer care

Illumina and Agendia plan to develop new tests to enhance the care and management of breast cancer patients, utilizing the Illumina MiSeq™Dx sequencing platform to expand the range of gene panels available for solid tumor analysis. We expect Agendia's flagship test, MammaPrint™, which is FDA-cleared and currently offered via Agendia's central laboratory, to be the first decentralized NGS-based breast cancer recurrence risk test cleared by the FDA.

"We are pleased to partner with Agendia, with its deep expertise in genomic testing in breast cancer, to expand the reach of NGS-based genomic testing in cancer care," said Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer of Illumina. "We believe enabling in-house clinical testing will strengthen the knowledge of the healthcare network, reduce turnaround times, and ultimately better support more patients with improved guidance on care pathways."

Illumina's robust diagnostic NGS product portfolio, including the MiSeqDx platform, covers a broad range of clinical applications designed for a variety of clinical lab settings. As NGS testing becomes more integrated in routine patient care, Illumina is committed to providing clinical solutions, through both products and partnerships, that enable the diagnosis and management of human diseases.

Agendia's proprietary testing solutions empower physicians to more accurately diagnose the disease drivers and predict the progression of a woman's breast cancer. We believe the decentralized MammaPrint NGS test, developed on the Illumina MiSeqDx platform, will enable major clinical hospitals worldwide to offer the clinical utility and benefits of MammaPrint to their physicians and patients in-house.

"This partnership represents a major step in Agendia's integration of NGS technologies and brings us even closer to our promise of providing crucial genomic information to physicians and their patients to guide care at every single step in a patient's treatment journey," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "We believe our current FDA-cleared, broadly reimbursed MammaPrint test provides the perfect foundation for incorporation with Illumina's MiSeqDx platform. Together, we plan to expand what is possible in breast cancer care and ensure that the essential insights that come from genomic testing are delivered to patients around the world."

Use of forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services; (ii) our or our partners' ability to obtain regulatory clearance for products from government agencies; (iii) our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets, and grow our business, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts' expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:
Salli Schwartz
858.291.6421
IR@illumina.com

Media:
Dr. Karen Birmingham
EMEA: +44 7500 105665
US: 646.355.2111
kbirmingham@illumina.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illumina-partners-with-agendia-to-expand-genomic-testing-in-breast-cancer-care-301457436.html

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.

