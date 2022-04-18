Illumina Singapore Jumps the Ranks to Earn Two Significant Spots in Singapore's Best Employers Award

The Annual Singapore's Best Employers survey is sponsored by The Straits Times and marketing firm, Statista.

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina Singapore, subsidiary of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) was honoured today to be ranked #17 overall and #1 in Healthcare Equipment & Services in Singapore's Best Employers Award.

The Singapore Employer of Choice is a large scale and comprehensive employer study which assesses the attractiveness of employers in Singapore based on an independent employee survey. More than 200,000 recommendations were received between August and September last year.

"It is wonderful to receive this award for a third time and see our ranking improve consistently through the years, especially with the challenges of a pandemic. We aim for an excellent employee experience and always value and try our best to action our employee's feedback which has helped us to continuously improve over the years," said Ms Dorothy Wong, Vice President Human Resources Asia Pacific.

Illumina's training and development programs embody the belief that opportunities always exist to grow and to learn regardless of where one is on his or her career path. This growth mindset begins with valuing learning over knowing, together with seeking new ideas and embracing challenges while developing.

"Illumina is unique when it comes to development. When I joined, I had not worked in the biotech industry, but I was encouraged to dream big, try and experiment. Staying true to its core values of innovation and moving fast, Illumina has often provided me the liberty to practice agile experimentation, fail fast, learn, and move on in the many initiatives I have worked on. As a result, I have been able to develop many new skills and grow extensively in my career," said Ee Leen Goh, Consumables Manufacturing Director who has been with Illumina for nine years.

Illumina Singapore offers a workplace centred on innovation and care, that values the unique talents of the individual, and brings forward the best of the collective, to deliver on Illumina's mission at a global scale.

Integrating work and personal life are essential to Illumina's employees. To foster this, employees are offered additional leave above statutory requirements. This includes six weeks paid paternity leave which is not parent gender specific, as well as the leave called Flexible Time Off. This is additional paid annual leave that can be taken once an employee runs out of statutory annual leave and there is no fixed limit to this leave entitlement.

Illumina Singapore is a multi-functional site with manufacturing, R&D capability and offers both flexible and hybrid work arrangements. Over the past couple of years, the Company's Engagement and Trust & Confidence scores remained consistent, averaging at greater than 85 percent and 90 percent respectively.

"In alignment with our culture of collaboration, which I think is our secret sauce of success, we empower our leaders and their teams to manage work arrangements together that balance the needs of the individual and the company. This has been especially helpful during COVID, which has required greater flexibility," Ms Wong said.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Illumina's first Singapore facility opened in 2008 with ten employees and a 38,000 square foot facility. Today, Illumina Singapore has increased the number of employees to more than 1,600 and grown to three buildings, occupying ten times the original space—now totalling 385,000 square feet. The momentum continues with an additional facility for research and development which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023.

