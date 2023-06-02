Illumina Takes AI to Genomics: Launch of PrimateAI-3D for Accurate Disease Prediction

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) launched PrimateAI-3D, an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that predicts disease-causing genetic mutations in patients.

PrimateAI-3D utilizes deep neural network architectures similar to ChatGPT and AlphaFold, but is trained on genome sequences rather than human language.

After applying the algorithm to half a million genomes in the U.K. Biobank cohort detailing the training, the results showed unprecedented accuracy.

The result is a deep neural network that has been shown to identify disease-causing variants with superior accuracy in all six tested clinical cohorts.

"It is exciting to see PrimateAI-3D and the latest in AI technology combine with the most advanced DNA sequencing capabilities," said Francis deSouza, chief executive officer of Illumina."

The company has appointed two new independent board members, including Hologic Inc' s (NASDAQ: HOLX) CEO Stephen MacMillan as an independent director and a non-executive chairperson, effective immediately.

The company has also appointed Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott B. Ullem to the board as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee.

Price Action: ILMN shares traded lower by 1.23% to $196.65 premarket on the last check Friday.

