Illumina Takes AI to Genomics: Launch of PrimateAI-3D for Accurate Disease Prediction

Nabaparna Bhattacharya
·1 min read

  • Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) launched PrimateAI-3D, an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that predicts disease-causing genetic mutations in patients.

  • PrimateAI-3D utilizes deep neural network architectures similar to ChatGPT and AlphaFold, but is trained on genome sequences rather than human language.

  • After applying the algorithm to half a million genomes in the U.K. Biobank cohort detailing the training, the results showed unprecedented accuracy.

  • The result is a deep neural network that has been shown to identify disease-causing variants with superior accuracy in all six tested clinical cohorts.

  • "It is exciting to see PrimateAI-3D and the latest in AI technology combine with the most advanced DNA sequencing capabilities," said Francis deSouza, chief executive officer of Illumina."

  • The company has appointed two new independent board members, including Hologic Inc's (NASDAQ: HOLX) CEO Stephen MacMillan as an independent director and a non-executive chairperson, effective immediately.

  • Also Read: Carl Icahn's Power Play at Illumina: Potential Board Changes and Management Overhaul

  • The company has also appointed Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott B. Ullem to the board as an independent director and a member of the Audit Committee.

  • Price Action: ILMN shares traded lower by 1.23% to $196.65 premarket on the last check Friday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Illumina Takes AI to Genomics: Launch of PrimateAI-3D for Accurate Disease Prediction originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.